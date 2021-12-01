Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race for Real Madrid star; club locked in battle for Brazilian ace, and more - 1st December 2021

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League table after 13 games. The Gunners have won seven games so far, scoring 15 goals, but have lost four.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are leading the race to sign a Real Madrid star. Elsewhere, The Gunners are locked in battle for a Brazilian ace. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 1st December 2021.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via Catalunya Radio.

The Spaniard is no longer guaranteed minutes at Real Madrid, and is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year. Despite his lack of game time with Los Blancos, the 29-year-old is not short of suitors, though. The Gunners are among the clubs vying for his signature.

Isco was the darling of Real Madrid fans during his initial years at the club. The Spaniard featured heavily in the starting eleven after joining Los Blancos in 2013. However, he has dropped down the pecking order in recent seasons, and has had a reduced role in the squad. Nevertheless, Arsenal remain firm admirers of the player, and believe he could rekindle his lost form at the Emirates.

The Gunners brought in Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer to add creativity to the team. However, manager Mikel Arteta feels Isco's arrival could help Arsenal hit a higher gear in the attacking third. The north London side have struggled to score goals this season in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old Isco's current deal expires next summer, but The Gunners want to target him in January. However, Arsenal could face competition from Sevilla for his services.

Gunners locked in battle for Gabigol

Arsenal are locked in battle with Newcastle United and West Ham United for Gabigol, according to 90 Min.

The Brazilian striker has earned rave reviews with his performances for Flamengo. Gabigol has scored goals for fun for the Brazilian side, helping his club win back-to-back league titles as well as the Copa Libertadores. His performances have caught the eye of The Gunners.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a new striker next year. Alexandre Lacazette is likely to leave the Emirates next summer, so The Gunners want the 25-year-old Gabigol to take his place.

Mikel Arteta could also dive for the Brazilian in January if Lacazette departs ahead of schedule. However, the London side could face competition from Newcastle United and West Ham United for the services of Gabigol.

Arsenal receive blow in pursuit of Donny van de Beek

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Donny van de Beek. According to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes, Newcastle United are the favourites to land the Dutch midfielder. Van de Beek is unsettled at Manchester United, and is likely to leave the club in January. The Gunners are hoping to add the Dutchman to their roster.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield next year, and have identified the 24-year-old as a target. However, the Magpies are leading the race for the midfielder's signature.

Edited by Bhargav