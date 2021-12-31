Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race to sign Juventus ace; Liverpool interested in English star, and more - 31 December 2021

Arsenal are well placed in the race to finish fourth in the Premier League. The Gunners are currently fourth in the league, six points behind third-placed Liverpool, after 19 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are leading the race to sign a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, the Reds are interested in a Gunners star. On that note, here's a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories from 31 December 2021.

Arsenal leading race to sign Arthur Melo

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Arthur Melo.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Arthur Melo, according to Calciomercato. Juventus are eager to offload the Brazilian this winter, ideally on a loan deal. The Gunners have emerged as a potential destination for the 25-year-old.

Arthur joined the Bianconeri last summer, but has endured a difficult time in Turin so far. He struggled under former manager Andrea Pirlo, and has failed to convince new manager Massimiliano Allegri as well. The Brazilian has dropped down the pecking order, but Arsenal are convinced he can come good at the Emirates.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield in January to aid their quest for a top-four finish. Manager Mikel Arteta is unimpressed by the quality at his disposal. Arsenal are also expected to bid adieu to Mohamed Elneny next year. The Gunners are also preparing to lose Thomas Partey to AFCON.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl

football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… Edu and Mikel Arteta told why Arsenal should sign Arthur Melo amid links Edu and Mikel Arteta told why Arsenal should sign Arthur Melo amid linksfootball.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

Arteta has identified Franck Kessie as a potential target, but there's already a beeline for the Ivorian's signature. Arsenal have instead turned their attention to Arthur, who could be a fabulous addition to their roster. However, Juventus could only sanction Arthur's move on loan, and are unlikely to include an option to buy in the deal.

Liverpool interested in Bukayo Saka

Liverpool are interested in Saka.

Liverpool are interested in Bukayo Saka, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Window Podcast. The Englishman has earned rave reviews with his performances for Arsenal since last season. The Gunners consider him a key part of their future, and tied him down to a four-year deal last summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Liverpool are interested in England winger Bukayo Saka, whose contract expires in 2024.



Arsenal however, are keen to tie Saka down to fresh terms.



(Source: Daily Express) 🚨 Liverpool are interested in England winger Bukayo Saka, whose contract expires in 2024.Arsenal however, are keen to tie Saka down to fresh terms.(Source: Daily Express) https://t.co/7dfRryVUIN

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his eyes on the youngster now. The German is laying down succession plans for his ageing front three, and has identified Saka as a target.

Arsenal will hate to lose their prized asset, as they are assembling a young team at the Emirates. The Reds might have to submit an astronomical offer to convince the Gunners to offload Saka.

Arsenal contemplating move for Tariq Lamptey

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Lamptey next year.

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Tariq Lamptey next year, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Window Podcast. The Gunners are eager to bolster their right-back area year. Mikel Arteta invested in Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer, and the Japanese has been outstanding for the London side so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Arsenal lack a quality backup for Tomiyasu. Arteta is looking for options in the market, and Lamptey fits the bill. Brighton & Hove Albion are willing to offload the player for the right price.

Edited by Bhargav