Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race to sign Swedish striker; Bayer Leverkusen planning Bosman move for English star, and more - 3 January 2022

Arsenal have started the new year in fourth place in the Premier League table. They've won 11 of their 20 games so far, and are seven points behind Liverpool in third.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are leading the race to sign a Swedish striker who is also wanted by Barcelona. Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen are planning a Bosman move for Eddie Nketiah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 3rd January 2022.

Arsenal leading race to sign Alexander Isak

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Alexander Isak, according to El Nacional. Barcelona are also interested in the Real Sociedad striker. However, the Gunners have leapfrogged Blaugrana to become the favourites for his signature.

The Swedish striker joined Sociedad in 2019, and hasn’t looked back since then. He has evolved into one of the hottest young strikers in European football. The 22-year-old has registered 40 goals and seven assists in 110 games for the La Liga side. His exploits have earned him attention from Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their frontline this year, as they are preparing for multiple exits. Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all expected to depart the Emirates. The Gunners have their eyes on Isak as a replacement.

Arsenal, though, are joined by Barcelona in the race for the youngster. However, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Isak. Real Sociedad are reluctant to sell the 22-year-old to the Blaugrana, as they do not wish to strengthen a direct rival. That opens the door for the London side to snap up the young striker.

The player has a €90 million release clause, but Arsenal could sign him for less.

Bayer Leverkusen planning Bosman move for Eddie Nketiah

Bayer Leverkusen are plotting a free move for Eddie Nketiah this summer, according to The Sun.

The Englishman is in the final year of his current contract with Arsenal. The Gunners want to extend his stay at the Emirates, but Nketiah wants to move in search of regular football.

Arsenal have offered him more than two new proposals, but the Englishman has turned them down. Bayer Leverkusen are eager to take Nketiah to the Bundesliga.

The German side could even tie him down to a pre-contract this month before signing him for free this summer. His departure could impact the Gunners' quest for a top-four finish unless they sign a replacement.

Newcastle United interested in Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United are planning to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan this month, according to The Mirror.

The Magpies have contacted Arsenal to take the Gabon international on a six-month loan deal, with a £20 million option to buy this summer. Aubameyang is expected to leave the Gunners this month after being frozen out of the first-team squad by manager Mikel Arteta.

A move to the St. James' Park will definitely guarantee playing time for the Arsenal outcast. However, it is not clear whether a relegation battle would appeal to the 32-year-old striker.

Edited by Bhargav