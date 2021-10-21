Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners legend wants Erling Haaland at the club; Liverpool star tipped to succeed at the Emirates, and more - 21st October 2021

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates on Friday. The Gunners are a point ahead of Villa in the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta will be desperate for a win against Dean Smith's side to get his team's season back on track.

Meanwhile, former Gunners custodian Jens Lehmann wants Erling Haaland to join Arsenal. Elsewhere, a Liverpool star has been tipped to be a great success at the Emirates by a former Gunners player.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on 21st October 2021.

Jens Lehmann wants Erling Haaland at Arsenal

Jens Lehmann wants Erling Haaland (in pic) to join Arsenal.

Jens Lehmann wants Erling Haaland to join Arsenal. The Norwegian has earned rave reviews for his performances with Borussia Dortmund since joining them.

Erling Haaland is expected to ignite a war over his services next summer, when he could be available for a cut-price deal. The Gunners are not among the favourites for his signature, but Lehmann believes the Norwegian could come to the Emirates.

Speaking to BILD, as relayed by HITC, the former Arsenal star heaped praise on Haaland, and claimed that the Norwegian could make a difference at the Emirates.

"He already has an imposing stature, the force and height. Of course, he has to improve his other (right) foot, but I have never seen such a big, big player be so fast," said Lehmann

"He’s still there (at Dortmund). There aren’t that many clubs where he can go and where he can make a difference. Maybe he could go to Manchester United or Arsenal, where he could bring a club back to the top,” said Lehmann.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tipped to succeed at the Emirates

Michael Thomas believes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (in pic) would be a good fit at Arsenal.

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas believes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a good fit at the Emirates. The Liverpool star is contemplating a move away from Anfield to secure more game time.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Thomas said that Oxlade-Chamberlain could rediscover his form if he switches to central midfield.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain made the choice to go and join a great club with great players. He has had his ups and downs, just like at Arsenal," said Thomas.

“What he needs is to stay injury free and get games in the centre of the park. He brings a lot of power and pace in there – you combine that with tactical know-how and experience, then he could be a great asset. I am a fan,” said Thomas.

Galatasaray waiting for Arsenal's response to offer for Mohamed Elneny

Galatasaray are awaiting Arsenal's response to their offer for Mohamed Elneny.

Galatasaray are awaiting Arsenal's response to their offer for Mohamed Elneny, according to Just Arsenal via Fanatik. The Gunners look set to lose the Egyptian as a free agent next summer. The Turkish side are interested in Elneny and want the player in January.

Galatasaray have already agreed personal terms with the Egyptian, and have placed an offer for his services with Arsenal. Elneny is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans, but Arsenal could hold on to him till the end of the season to address their injury woes.

