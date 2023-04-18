Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners likely to offload Folarin Balogun; club willing to break bank for Declan Rice, and more - April 18, 2023

Arsenal remain atop the Premier League despite faltering against West Ham United on Sunday (April 18). Mikel Arteta's wards next face Southampton on Friday (April 21) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could offload Folarin Balogun unless he signs a new deal. Elsewhere, the north London side are willing to break the bank for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 18, 2023:

Arsenal likely to offload Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun could leave the Emirates for greener pastures this summer.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons Arsenal could cash in on Folarin Balogun this summer unless he signs a new deal.

The English striker is on loan with Reims this season and is due to return to the Emirates at the end of the season. The 21-year-old has amassed 19 goals and three assists from 32 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 side.

In his column for Football Insider, O'Rourke said that Balogun has told the Gunners that he will leave unless he's guaranteed regular game time next season.

"He is set to return to North London in the summer but has informed Arsenal that he will push for a move away unless given a guarantee of first-team action by Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have made it clear that a new and improved contract could be offered to Balogun if he does decide to stay and fight for his spot in the side," said O'Rourke.

O'Rourke added that the north London side are likely to offload him for £30 million.

"Should Balogun decide that he wants to leave, Arsenal will only sell him permanently for £30million or more. There is already an abundance of interest around Balogun, both in the Premier League and across Europe," wrote O'Rourke.

He continued:

"Red Bull Leipzig, Marseille, Lyon, Villarreal and Sevilla have all registered interest, while Brentford, Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace are also monitoring his availability."

Arteta is likely to push for a new No. 9 this summer, which could push Balogun out the door.

Gunners willing to break bank for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal could be ready to pay £80 million for Declan Rice this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The English midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with West Ham United this summer. The Hammers have failed to tie him down to a new deal, and the 24-year-old could leave the London Stadium this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that Arteta is likely to be handed a healthy budget this summer.

"I think Arsenal would certainly be willing to pay £80 million for Declan Rice. That is not close to where he's valued by West Ham, though, which is the problem," said Brown.

He added:

"I do think even if Arsenal don't win the title, they will spend big this summer because their owners can see that they're on to a winner with Arteta and that they're on the cusp of something really good. And if they were to win the title, I think that would just push the budget up even further.”

Rice has consistently been among the finest holding midfielders in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

Arsenal backed to fight till the end

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has backed Arsenal to fight for the Premier League till the end of the season. The Gunners are four points clear atop the league after 31 games. However, second placed Manchester City have played a game less.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side are feeling the pressure of the title race.

“I think we’re really starting to see Arsenal feel the pressure as we edge closer towards the end of the season – it’s the first time in the title race for many of these players, so it’s a normal situation to see some nerves,” said Romano.

He continued:

“I’m sure Arsenal will fight until the end, no doubts on that; also, it’s no disappointment in any case as their project has developed in amazing way in the last two years and I’m sure it will continue.”

Arteta still has to take his team to the Etihad to face the Citizens in the league; the top-of-the-table showdown is on April 26.

Poll : 0 votes