Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners locked in battle for RB Leipzig star; Bukayo Saka tipped to stay, and more - 2 April 2022

Arsenal are leading the race to finish fourth in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards next face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday, leading fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are locked in a battle for a RB Leipzig star. Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka is tipped to stay at the Emirates. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 2nd April 2022:

Arsenal locked in battle for Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in battle with Manchester United and Liverpool for the signature of Christopher Nkunku, according to ESPN. Manchester City and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Frenchman, who has been in blistering form for RB Leipzig this season.

Nkunku rose through the ranks at PSG and left for Leipzig in 2019, after failing to break into the first team. He enjoyed a decent start to life in the Bundesliga but has hit a higher gear this campaign. The 24 year old has registered 15 goals and 11 assists from 27 games in the Bundesliga, generating interest from the Emirates.

The Gunners are eager to bolster their attack this summer, amid doubts over the future of Nicolas Pepe. Manager Mikel Arteta is looking at multiple options in the market and is enticed by Nkunku. The Frenchman can operate in multiple positions across the front three with ease. His versatility could make him a key asset for the Spaniard.

GOAL @goal



Christopher Nkunku makes his France debut 26 goals and 15 assists this seasonChristopher Nkunku makes his France debut 26 goals and 15 assists this season 🔥Christopher Nkunku makes his France debut 🇫🇷 https://t.co/JN0P6kHS9Q

However, prising him away would be no mean feat. Nkunku has proved his worth to Leipzig this season and is currently valued at €75 million. His current contract extends till 2024, so the Bundesliga side hold the upper hand in negotiations.

The Gunners could also face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in this race. The Red Devils are entering a new era this summer and are likely to invest heavily in the market. The Reds are also looking to rejuvenate their attack at the end of the season. Nkunku is open to a new challenge and could ignite a bidding war for his signature this year.

Gabriel Agbonlahor tips Bukayo Saka to stay at Emirates

Bukayo Saka has caught the eye this season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor is convinced Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal at the Emirates. The Englishman has been on fire this season and has admirers at clubs around Europe.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Saka would stay with the Gunners even if they missed out on the UEFA Champions League:

"I don’t think Saka will be asking for too many of those assurances. At the end of the day, Arsenal have given him that chance to play first-team football, to get England caps. He won’t be asking for too much from the club. Only when you get to your mid-20s do you start asking for a bit more ambition in the transfer market or specific goals in terms of league finishes," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

"Saka will want a contract that he deserves – wages wise. But he loves Arsenal; he’s loving his football right now, 100%. He’ll leave the transfer business to Arteta. I think even if Arsenal don’t get Champions League football, he’ll look at the project and the improvement – and think ‘we’ll get it next season’. I don’t see him away from Arsenal."

Saka, 20, has scored ten times in 33 games across competitions this season. The Gunners are planning to extend his contract, which runs out in 2024.

Kevin Campbell lauds William Saliba decision

William Saliba has earned rave reviews in Ligue 1.

Gunners legend Kevin Campbell has praised his former club's decision to send William Saliba on loan last summer. The Frenchman has been rock-solid for Marseille this campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell has tipped Saliba to break into Arteta's team next season.

“I think Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have done right by Saliba in the end. I was one of the people calling for him to get a chance. The club thought he could do with another season, and going to Marseille and playing week-in, week-out has really helped his game – so credit to them," said Campbell.

He continued:

“He’s got his first France caps before even playing a game for Arsenal, and that’s an incredible milestone. He’s going to be so confident coming back in the summer. I think Arteta could really utilise him next season. His height and his attributes could even make Arsenal change the system. Ben White, Gabriel and Saliba in a three is quite the prospect."

Saliba has a contract with the Gunners till 2024.

Edited by Bhargav