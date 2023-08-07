Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners locked in David Raya talks; club planning multiple exits, and more - August 7, 2023

Arsenal have started their season with a win over Manchester City at Wembley in the Community Shield on Sunday (August 6). Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain locked in talks to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning multiple exits this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 7, 2023:

Arsenal locked in David Raya talks

David Raya is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in talks with Brentford to secure the signature of David Raya, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are eager to sign the Spanish goalkeeper this summer to add more competition to their squad for Aaron Ramsdale. The north London side have agreed personal terms with the 27-year-old Raya and are now hoping to strike a deal with the Bees.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Matt Turner will join Nottingham Forest on permanent deal. Now round of talks will take place today for David Raya deal between Arsenal and Brentford. Negotiations are advancing to key, final stagesMatt Turner will join Nottingham Forest on permanent deal. pic.twitter.com/xKpGZWcHzK

Negotiations have progressed well and are now in the final stages. Another round of talks has been scheduled this week, with the player eager to arrive at the Emirates.

Brentford have put a £40 million price tag on Raya, but it's unclear whether Arsenal are willing to match that value. The Gunners are working to offload Matt Turner this summer, with the American close to joining Nottingham Forest.

Gunners planning multiple exits

Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to leave this summer.

Arsenal are focussing on sales at the moment, according to journalist Ryan Taylor. The Gunners have invested heavily on the squad this summer, bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. However, Arteta wants more reinforcements, and the north London side are hoping to raise funds by offloading the deadwood.

Taylor told Give Me Sport that Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares could leave but added that Takehiro Tomiyasu might stay.

"Lokonga is one that's being looked at by Burnley, but from what I understand, the stuff that's been reported in the past few days has been sort of blown up a bit.

"It's not quite as close as being reported. Cedric Soares can leave. Tomiyasu, from what I understand, is very much part of Arteta's plans, and he's not going to leave the club," said Taylor.

He continued:

"The only case that would maybe change - Tomiyasu is really appreciated at Arsenal because he's a versatile defender who's done a solid job - is if a right back comes in, which I don't forecast happening."

Taylor also said that David Raya’s arrival could depend on player sales.

"I don't know how much money Arsenal have got left to spend, but the fact they are in for David Raya indicated that they're not done yet. I still think there could be a few surprises at Arsenal, but ultimately outgoings will be key to that further spending," said Taylor.

Folarin Balogun is another player who's likely to be offloaded this summer.

Declan Rice backed to be flourish at Emirates

Declan Rice arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Declan Rice will improve Arsenal.

The Englishman moved to the Emirates this summer from West Ham United in a club record deal. The 24-year-old has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

However, Murphy told The Daily Mail that Rice could become a better player with the Gunners.

"His hunger and passion and durability are always evident whenever he plays. He’s always been a presence on the pitch. Now, he’ll dominate the ball. He’ll create, and that’s because he’ll have the platform to do it," said Murphy

He continued:

“Arsenal will improve Rice and, likewise, Rice will improve Arsenal. He makes them better. He brings them more power, more athleticism. There are few players who have his abilities."

Rice is likely to partner Thomas Partey at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s midfield next season.