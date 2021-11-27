Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners looking to raise €55 million from player sale to fund move for Ligue 1 midfielder; club not looking to sell Nicolas Pepe, and more - 27th November 2021

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League, beating Newcastle United 2-0 at the Emirates on Saturday. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli helped The Gunners to all three points on the night.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to raise €55 million from player sales in January, and want to reinvest that amount on a Lille midfielder. Elsewhere, The Gunners are not planning to offload Nicolas Pepe, as confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 27th November 2021.

Arsenal looking to raise €55 million from player sales to fund move for Renato Sanches

Arsenal are planning to raise €55 million from the sale of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Bernd Leno.

The Gunners plan to reinvest that amount to sign Renato Sanches. Both Lacazette and Nketiah are in the final year of their current deals. The London side have not offered them new contracts yet.

Instead, Arsenal will attempt to cash in on them this winter in a bid to avoid losing them for free. Bernd Leno has dropped down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, so The Gunners are also ready to offload him. The Premier League side are hoping to raise enough money from their sales to complete a move for Sanches.

The Portuguese has developed in leaps and bounds since moving to Lille. Arsenal are looking for a central midfielder next year. Thomas Partey has been underwhelming so far, while Granit Xhaka has not been up to the expected standards either.

The Gunners believe Sanches could be an upgrade on the two players. The Portuguese could be a vital cog in Arteta's midfield as Arsenal hope to return to the Champions League fold.

Gunners have no plans to sell Nicolas Pepe, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal have no plans to sell Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian has blown hot and cold since joining The Gunners. He has not really lived up to expectations, and as per rumours, the north London side could offload him.

Arteta on if #Arsenal would listen to offers for Nicolas Pepe: "No, & it is not the moment to talk about that either. We are interested in Nico performing at the level that he can do"

However, speaking to the press, the Arsenal manager said that he expects Pepe to fire on all cylinders.

"We are interested in Nico performing at the level that he can do. He has had some really good moments since I have been here," said Arteta.

Arteta was then asked whether The Gunners were looking to sell the player, to which he provided a crisp response.

"No, and it’s not the moment to talk about that either," said Arteta.

Arsenal intensify pursuit of Ianis Stoica

Arsenal are keen to bring Ianis Stoica to the Emirates, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Gunners are keen to add inject to their attack, and have their eyes on the Romanian prodigy. The 18-year-old has impressed with his performances for Steaua Bucharest. So Arteta wants to target him next year.

Arsenal are eager to add more competition to Bukayo Saka on the right wing. The Gunners believe Stoica could be an able replacement for Nicolas Pepe.

