Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners midfielder wants to leave club in January; Manchester City interested in Portuguese star, and more - 11th December 2021

Arsenal will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face Southampton at home in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners have lost their last two games, and are currently languishing in seventh in the league standings.

Meanwhile, an English midfielder wants to leave Arsenal in January. Elsewhere, Manchester City are interested in a Gunners star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 11th December 2021.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants to leave Arsenal in January

Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants to leave Arsenal this winter.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants to leave Arsenal this winter, according to Daily Mail. The Englishman was close to an exit from the Emirates this summer. Everton were ready to take him to Goodison Park. However, The Gunners convinced the 24-year-old to stay at the Emirates by promising more playing time.

Unfortunately, things have not turned out as planned. Maitland-Niles has started just two games for Arsenal in the Premier League this season. He has come off the bench on six occasions. The Englishman is frustrated with the situation, and wants to leave the club in search of regular football.

Sami Mokbel @SamiMokbel81_DM Ainsley Maitland-Niles further frustrated at lack of playing time with his future at Arsenal to become an issue heading into January. mol.im/a/10296825 Ainsley Maitland-Niles further frustrated at lack of playing time with his future at Arsenal to become an issue heading into January. mol.im/a/10296825

The 24-year-old's current contract with Arsenal expires in the summer of 2023. The Gunners might be forced to offload him in January while his stock remains high. The player believes the north London side have not kept their promise, and wants to cut ties with them this winter.

It is not clear whether Everton will return for Maitland-Niles, especially after Marcel Brands left the role of director of football. Newcastle United could be interested in the Englishman as they look to save themselves from relegation. The 24-year-old previously had a €30 million price tag on his head. However, Arsenal are expected to let him leave for less.

Manchester City interested in Nuno Tavares

Manchester City are interested in Nuno Tavares.

Manchester City are interested in Nuno Tavares, according to ESPN. Arsenal signed the 21-year-old from Benfica this season as an understudy for Kieran Tierney.

However, the Portuguese has kept the Tierney out of the starting eleven with a series of impressive performances. His exploits with The Gunners have caught the attention of Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 #afc Manchester City have been impressed by Nuno Tavares this season and are interested in signing him. ( @ESPNFC Manchester City have been impressed by Nuno Tavares this season and are interested in signing him. (@ESPNFC) #afc https://t.co/oXbCR7GkFz

The Spaniard wants to bolster his full-back options. However, Manchester City want to keep monitoring Tavares, and may not move for the 21-year-old in January. It is not clear whether Arsenal will entertain an offer from City next summer.

Mikel Arteta says Emile Smith Rowe has improved Arsenal's attacking threat

Mikel Arteta is pleased with Emile Smith Rowe's recent performances for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is pleased with Emile Smith Rowe's recent performances for Arsenal. Speaking at a press conference, Arteta said that the Englishman has improved the attacking threat of the club.

"He has improved the dynamic and the attacking threat of the team with his movement and the way he links and finds relationships on the pitch," said Arteta.

Also Read Article Continues below

"His threat on goal this season has been much, much better, with the capacity that he has to create chances, to open spaces for other teammates, and he’s been a key player. Hopefully we can sustain that over time," said the Arsenal manager.

Edited by Bhargav