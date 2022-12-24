Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring Alejandro Garnacho; club initiate talks to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, and more - December 24, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to host West Ham United at the Emirates on Monday (December 26) in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta will be determined to pick up all three points to continue his siege on the league title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Alejandro Garnacho. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the north London side have initiated talks to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 24, 2022:

Arsenal monitoring Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Alejandro Garnacho, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean forward has exploded into the scene this season at Manchester United and has been one of the rising stars under Erik ten Hag. However, the 18-year-old is in the final year of his contract, fuelling speculation regarding his future.

The situation has alerted the Gunners, who have targeted gifted young players under Arteta. Garnacho fits the bill and is a raw talent who can be molded into a diamond.

The Red Devils are working to tie him down to a new deal. However, should Garnacho refuse to sign an extension, he will have the option to move to the Emirates. Chelsea are also monitoring the situation with interest.

The Argentinean has amassed three goals and as many assists in 12 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Gunners initiate talks to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk is edging closer to the Emirates.

Arsenal have begun negotiations to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Ben Jacobs.

The 21-year-old has impressed at the Emirates, so the club are now eager to secure his signature. Arteta wants to improve his attack in 2023 and has set his sights on the Ukrainian.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Gunners could have a tough time convincing Shakhtar Donetsk to sell their prized asset.

"Arsenal have made the move on Mudryk in the sense that they are now in talks with both Shakhtar and Mudryk’s representatives. The talks with Mudryk’s representatives are easy because Mudryk wants Arsenal; the negotiations with Shakhtar are a whole lot harder," said Jacobs.

Mudryk has amassed ten goals and eight assists in 18 appearances across competitions for Shakhtar.

Eddie Nketiah cannot replace Gabriel Jesus at Emirates, says Paul Merson

Gabriel Jesus is out for a while with injury.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson is worried that Gabriel Jesus' injury could hurt the Gunners' title chances.

The Brazilian has been a revelation for the Gunners since arriving from Manchester City this summer. Unfortunately, he's sidelined for a few months after picking up an injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar while playing for Brazil.

Arteta is likely to turn to Eddie Nketiah to lead his team's line in Jesus' absence. However, in his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that his former team cannot win the title without Jesus.

"I try not to read too much into friendlies, but it's a massive worry for Arsenal that they're now relying on out-of-form Eddie Nketiah when the Premier League returns. They could go eight points clear if they beat West Ham before Manchester City play a game, and you still wouldn't fancy them to win the title without Gabriel Jesus," wrote Merson.

He added:

"It's hard because even though he doesn't score an awful lot of goals, he is still so effective. If he's out for three months, I'd be shocked if they got in the top four. I just don't see where the goals come from, I might be wrong."

Merson pointed out that Nketiah is not good enough to lead the line at the Emirates.

"I don't really see Gabriel Martinelli being a solution through the middle; he's not a proven centre-forward. Without being horrible, what Premier League team does Eddie Nketiah get in?" wrote Merson.

He continued:

"Wolves are bottom for instance; they're desperate for a goal, and they wouldn't go and get him. For me, it's really worrying. This is no disrespect to Nketiah or the other players, but Jesus gels everything together. He is Arsenal's very own Roberto Firmino."

Jesus has appeared 20 times for the north London side this season, registering five goals and seven assists.

