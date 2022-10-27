Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not monitoring Juventus midfielder; club planning Bosman move for Leicester City man, and more - October 27, 2022

Arsenal will travel to the Philips Stadion on Thursday (October 27) to face PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's wards have a 100% win record in Europe this season and are atop Group A.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are not monitoring a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning a Bosman move for a Leicester City midfielder next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 27, 2022:

Arsenal not monitoring Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie has generated attention recently.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are not working on a move for Weston McKennie.

The American midfielder is on the radar of clubs around Europe, and the Gunners have been linked with him as well. Arteta is reportedly on the lookout for a new midfielder and could be tempted to move for McKennie.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side are not working on a deal for the American at the moment.

“Arsenal are not working on a deal for McKennie as of today; then we will see in January. He was a target for Tottenham one year ago; nothing happened as Juventus never wanted to let him go on loan. I think Arsenal need a different kind of midfielder, more dynamic," said Romano.

The Italian added that Arsenal didn't want to spend £35 million on Youri Tielemans this summer.

"Youri Tielemans was always an option, but Arsenal didn’t want to spend £35m on a player who would be out of contract in a few months, that’s why it was never close. Arsenal only sign players when they’re 100% convinced, but, in my opinion, Tielemans was the perfect player for Arteta," said Romano.

Arteta is expected to be active in January as he attempts to keep his team atop the Premier League.

Gunners planning Bosman move for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium next year.

Arsenal are likely to sign Youri Tielemans on a Bosman move next summer, according to JuveDipendenza via Caught Offside.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of current contract with Leicester City but is not expected to sign an extension. Juventus were eager to take him to Turin next year but have moved on to alternate targets.

That has opened the door for the Gunners to swoop in and take advantage. Tielemans was a target for the club this summer, but a move didn't materialise. However, with Arteta on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, they could return for the player next summer.

Mikel Arteta hoping for Edu stay

Mikel Arteta is hoping that Gunners technical director Edu will stay at the Emirates for a while. The Brazilian has been a key figure in the club's resurgence under Arteta and is reportedly being eyed by potential suitors. The Gunners are planning to tie him down to a new deal to end speculation about his future.

Speaking recently, Arteta said that he has had a great working relationship with Edu.

"I just hope that he stays here for a long time because it would be a really positive thing for the club. I work with him really well. I think he’s a super important figure at the club that represents all the values, all the ideas and everything that we want to do in the right way. Hopefully, that will be the case," said Arteta.

Arteta added that Edu remains a vital figure at the club.

“Yes, (I work with him daily). There’s a lot happening at a football club, and he has a huge role. He has a really good way of communicating with people and managing a lot of things that happen daily. For me and the team, he’s really important," said Arteta.

Edu's proactiveness in the transfer market has helped Arteta compete for the league title this season.

