Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not monitoring Juventus midfielder; Youri Tielemans will make decision on his future after World Cup, and more - October 5, 2022

Arsenal welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Emirates on Thursday (October 6) on matchday three of the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's wards are second in Group A, while their opponents are atop the pile.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are not monitoring a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, Youri Tielemans will only decide his future after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 5, 2022:

Arsenal not monitoring Manuel Locatelli, says Fabrizio Romano

Manuel Locatelli is unlikely to move to the Emirates right now.

Manuel Locatelli is not on Arsenal's agenda at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian midfielder was a target for Arteta last summer but snubbed a move to the Emirates to join Juventus. Recent reports have hinted that he could be on the move again, with the Gunners linked with the player once more.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano pointed out that the Bianconeri are unlikely to let him leave.

"Some reports in Italy have been talking up Manuel Locatelli and a possible move to the Premier League again, so what’s really the player’s history in terms of transfer offers from England? Arsenal were really pushing to sign Locatelli one year ago, but then he wanted to join Juventus,” wrote Romano.

He added:

"Honestly, as of now, I have no further news on Manchester United or Arsenal being in talks with Locatelli’s representatives, or with Juventus. Remember – the Italian club paid more than €40m to sign him just one year ago. I suspect there’s little chance they will be thinking about letting him leave right now.”

Locatelli has appeared seven times for the Serie A giants this season.

Youri Tielemans will make decision on future after World Cup, says Fabrizio Romano

Youri Tielemans will leave the King Power Stadium next summer.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Youri Tielemans will make a decision on his future after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal recently, but a move hasn't materialised. The Leicester City midfielder's contract runs out next summer, but he's yet to commit himself to the Foxes.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Tielemens will not extend his stay at the King Power Stadium.

"At the moment there are still no concrete updates for Youri Tielemans. For sure, he’s not extending his contract with Leicester, but at the moment there are no advanced talks with any club, it will start during or after the World Cup,” wrote Romano.

Tielemans has one goal from nine games for Leicester City this season.

William Gallas heaps praise on William Saliba

William Saliba (right) has hit the ground running at the Emirates this season.

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has spoken highly of William Saliba. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant run with the Gunners since returning from loan with Marseille.

Speaking to Genting Casino, as cited by The Metro, Gallas tipped his countryman for a bright future.

"I thought Saliba was excellent. He was very strong in his performance, focussed; he won all of his individual battles and duels. For his age, the maturity that he showed in his performance was very good. If he continues to do what he does, then he has a very bright future in the game," said Gallas.

He continued:

"He seems to be getting better with every game. I think with the way things are going for him, if he continues with this development, then he can become one of the top defenders. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him nominated for the Young Player of the Year award because he has been that good."

Gallas, though, pointed out that Saliba needs a world-class central defender by his side to hit a higher level.

"As I’ve said recently, I still think he needs to have one top class defender to partner him to take him to an even higher level. Sometimes, you need to learn from someone, and at the moment, he doesn’t have that at Arsenal,” said Gallas.

He added:

‘I think Gabriel is playing well. He plays with a lot of intensity and is improving, but Saliba can’t learn from him. Saliba needs an experienced player next to him, and he will become even better. I love what he is doing for Arsenal.”

Saliba has appeared eight times for the north London club this season and has scored twice.

