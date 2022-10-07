Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring Manchester United forward; former player backs club to extend contracts of 3 key men, and more - October 6, 2022

Arsenal welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Emirates on Thursday (October 6) in the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's wards will hope to pick up a win to climb up to the top of Group A.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are keeping a close eye on a Manchester United forward. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed the north London side to extend the contracts of three key players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 6, 2022:

Arsenal monitoring Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford (right) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Marcus Rashford, according to Football Insider.

The English forward is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United, although the club have the option of an additional year. However, the Red Devils are yet to exercise that clause, prompting interest from the Gunners.

[@footyinsider247] #afc #Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on Man United's Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer, and United have the option to extend the contract by 12 months, but have yet to do so. Arsenal are monitoring.

Arteta has been assembling a young and fast attacking unit at the Emirates and Rashford fits the bill.

He's valued at £50 million by Manchester United but could become a free agent next summer. The 24-year-old has three goals and two assists in seven Premier League games this season.

Noel Whelan backs Gunners to extend contracts of three key players

Bukayo Saka is a vital part of future plans at the Emirates.

Noel Whelan has tipped the Gunners to extend the contracts of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba. All three players are attracting attention from clubs around Europe after a string of impressive outings. Their contracts run out in 2024.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Gunners will have to address the situation before January.

"Those three players have to be the priority, with the start they’ve made to the season. If you’re trying to build something, and you want a squad which is the finished article, those three are massively important. Arsenal have to get this nipped in the bud before January and get negotiations underway," said Whelan

He added:

"The chairman, the agents, the players will be sitting down and discussing this. When you’re playing well and sitting top of the table, no one will want to go anywhere else. This is a really strong time for both parties to sit down and work something out which will see these young men sign long-term contracts.”

Saka has one goal from nine games this season.

Arsenal could finish second in Premier League, says Luke Chadwick

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick reckons Arsenal could finish second behind Manchester City this season. The Gunners are atop the league and made light work of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that Arteta's wards deserved the victory.

“I think Arsenal were the better team and thoroughly deserved the victory. They were far superior to Spurs throughout the game. I think it was expected to a certain extent; we know the way Spurs play – they looked dangerous on the counter attack at points, but Arsenal play the better football," said Chadwick.

He continued:

“Manchester City are the clear title favourites, but Arsenal have got a really good chance of finishing in the top four, and maybe even top two, being the main challenger to Man City."

Chadwick pointed out that the Spanish manager has built a proper team at the Emirates.

"Arteta’s been under pressure for a few years, but you did always get the feeling that he was building something there. It now looks like he’s got the right personalities in that squad; the recruitment’s been really good, and they look like a proper team," said Chadwick.

He added:

"It’s one of the youngest squads in the Premier League, and he’s created a real atmosphere at the Emirates now; like the crowd really relate to the players much like they used to in the Highbury days. I think Arteta’s building something really good there."

The north London side have won seven of their eight league games this season.

