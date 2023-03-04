Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring Real Betis forward; Newcastle United receive Kieran Tierney boost, and more - March 4, 2023

Arsenal host Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday (March 4) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are five points clear at the top after 25 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are monitoring a Real Betis forward. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have received a boost in their pursuit of Kieran Tierney. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 4, 2023.

Arsenal monitoring Luiz Henrique

Luiz Henrique has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Luiz Henrique, according to Give Me Sport. The Brazilian forward has been in the thick of things since arriving at Real Betis last summer. The 22-year-old has registered three goals and five assists in 30 games across competitions for the La Liga side this season.

His exploits have earned him admirers at the Emirates. The Gunners remain in the hunt for attacking reinforcements ahead of the summer. Arteta has an enviable frontline but wants to add more bite to his attack at the end of the season. The north London side have added Henrique to their wishlist.

The Brazilian will be a part of the Real Betis team battling Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Arsenal will use the opportunity to scout the player before coming to a decision. Apart from the Gunners, Aston Villa and West Ham United are also interested in the 22-year-ood.

Newcastle United receive Kieran Tierney boost

Kieran Tierney is wanted at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United have received a boost in their pursuit of Kieran Tierney. According to Football Insider, Arsenal will listen to offers for the Scottish left-back this summer. The 25-year-old has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tierney has become surplus to requirements, and the Gunners are ready to offload him to raise funds as they prepare for another busy summer.

Despite his recent struggles with the north London side, the player's stock remains high. Newcastle are looking for a new keft-back and have identified Tierney as the ideal option. The 25-year-old has one goal and one assist in 26 games across competitions this season for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta sends Gabriel Jesus warning

Gabriel Jesus has missed a chunk of the season due to injury.

Mikel Arteta has warned Gabriel Jesus that he will have to earn his place in the Arsenal team once he returns to full fitness.

The Brazilian has been out of action since picking up a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was initially believed that the Gunners would struggle in his absence, but that has hardly been the case.

Speaking to the press, Arteta said that the 25-year-old is not too far away from returning to action for the north London side.

"He’s not far now. I don’t want to give a timeline, but he’s doing certain things with the team and certain things outside the team. He’s not very close, but he’s not far at all (either). He’s feeling better every day, and the doctors are confident with the way the injury is evolving," said Arteta.

He continued:

“We need to see when he’s back what level he is, how we’re going to fit him in and how we’re going to load him with minutes and in which games. Like everybody else, he’ll have to earn his place, but we know what Gaby can give to the team."

Arteta also praised Jesus for his mentality during the entire rehabilitation process.

“I think (his rehab) een pretty straightforward. At the beginning, we were really concerned with the possible extent of the injury because we were talking about a few options there. Thankfully, it wasn’t that bad, but it was a long-term injury; it required surgery, and it’s not (pleasant), especially the first few weeks," said Arteta.

He concluded:

“But knowing Gaby, he’s been through that before. His mentality is incredible, and the (physio) team has done a really good job with him to put him in the position he’s in today.”

Jesus has appeared 20 times across competitions for Arsenal this season, registering five goals and seven assists.

