Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring Real Sociedad striker; William Saliba set for contract talks, and more - June 28, 2022

Arsenal are working to improve their squad ahead of the new campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta's team secured fifth place in the Premier League last season, but the Spaniard will look to break into the top four next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are monitoring a Real Sociedad striker. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that William Saliba is set for contract talks.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 28, 2022:

Arsenal monitoring Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Alexander Isak, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The north London side were hot on the Swedish striker's trail in January . However, Real Sociedad’s €90 million valuation of the 22-year-old forced them to put their plans on hold.

The La Liga club are now willing to let him go for €70 million, and the Gunners have been linked with Isak again. Interestingly, Gabriel Jesus is all set to move to the Emirates, while Eddie Nketiah has also extended his stay at the club. So the Premier League side's interest in the Swede is baffling.

Isak fits the profile of strikers admired by Arteta. However, he scored only ten goals in 41 games last season, so his price tag seems unjustified. Arsenal are also keen on securing the signature of Raphinha, so a move for Isak is unlikely this summer.

William Saliba set for contract talks, reveals Fabrizio Romano

William Saliba (right) is likely to stay at the Emirates next season.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are planning to hand Saliba a new contract. The Frenchman was impressive on loan at Marseille last season. He is likely to be drafted into Arteta's team for next campaign.

Fabrizio Romano



William Saliba situation. Rumours on loan move are wide of mark, Arsenal board and Mikel Arteta both count on Saliba as part of the team for next season. Been told situation could only change in case of crazy bid. Arsenal trust him - keen on discussing a new contract.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners will not entertain any offers for Saliba this summer.

"Arsenal have always intended to keep William Saliba at the club next season, and that is still the club’s plan. Marseille have tried to approach Arsenal for Saliba, but it is not a negotiation that is proceeding because Mikel Arteta wants Saliba in next year’s squad; in fact, I’m told that Marseille are already targeting other players," wrote Romano.

He added:

"Arsenal will also try to negotiate a new contract with Saliba, while Ajax’s Martinez is a player considered useful in several positions – he is very versatile, and that’s why he’s so appreciated."

Gunners need player like Lisandro Martinez, says Kevin Campbell

Lisandro Martinez is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal legend Lisandro Martinez believes the Gunners need a player like Lisandro Martinez. The Argentinean has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. The north London side are locked in talks with Ajax for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano



Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Lisandro Martinez. €40m with add-ons included, but Ajax always asked for €50m fee. Man Utd have also been in touch with his agent. Again, Ajax have no intention to sell both Lisandro and Jurrien Timber.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell lavished praise on Martinez.

"Yes, we need a player like that. Martinez is a player who can play in multiple positions as well as anybody. He can probably play four positions to a high level. He is very tenacious and is a good technician. That makes a huge difference," said Campbell.

He continued:

“We have seen that when Arsenal have injuries, the players who come in have not been up to standard. They just haven’t. It is nice to see Arsenal going for players like Martinez who could make a difference. The key is, they have to sign them. It is not enough to be interested in them. We need to sign them.”

