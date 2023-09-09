Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners never considered Gabriel sale; Kai Havertz backed to excel, and more - September 9, 2023

Arsenal next face Everton at Goodison Park on September 17 in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are unbeaten in the league this season, with three wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, the Gunners never considered offloading defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer. Elsewhere, attacker Kai Havertz has been backed to succeed at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 9, 2023:

Arsenal never considered Gabriel Magalhaes sale

Arsenal were never planning to offload Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian's future at the club was subject to speculation after he failed to make the starting XI at the start of the season. The 25-year-old was on the bench for the first three games of the new campaign.

That prompted talks of an exit from the Emirates, with multiple clubs linked with Gabriel. It was also rumoured that Real Madrid were considering him following Eder Militao's ACL injury.

However, Romano has said that the north London side hold Gabriel in high regards and never thought of cashing in on him this summer. Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, Arteta wasn't willing to offload the Brazilian even for a transfer fee of €200 million.

Kai Havertz backed to excel

Kai Havertz has failed to hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz needs time at settle at Arsenal, according to club insider Julien Laurens.

The German forward arrived at the Emirates this summer from Chelsea for £65 million. However, he has struggled to live up to expectations with the Gunners.

Speaking recently, as cited by TBR Football, Laurens said that Arteta is convinced that the 23-year-old will come good eventually.

"Again, I think he needs more time Havertz. It may not look like much, but he has played with four different left-backs so far this season.

"He had Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu and Timber playing there. This is not helping when you play on that left side, and you have different left-backs behind you every single time with different profiles," said Laurens.

He continued:

"I think he will get there. Arteta is convinced he has enough talent to get used to that number eight position and do well. He’s good in training. In games he lacks a lot, but Arteta is happy with him, and he brings a lot of balance to this team to, I think he will come good."

Haverts has been a first-team regular under Arteta this season.

Cedric Soares could be an option for Mikel Arteta this season

Cedric Soares has struggled for game time at the Emirates.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Cedric Soares could be reintegrated into Arsenal's squad this season.

The Portuguese is a peripheral figure at the Emirates after dropping down the order in recent seasons. Arteta was in the market for a full-back in the final weeks of the summer as a replacement for the injured Jurrien Timber.

However, they opted not to bring in a new face in the end. Brown told Give Me Sport that Soares could be an option for Arteta, who has deployed Thomas Partey at right-back recently.

"It's possible that we see Soares reintegrated a little bit. He isn't a bad option as a backup full-back. Arsenal aren't blessed with many full-backs and were looking for an extra one at the end of the window," said Brown.

He continued:

"So, it’s possible we might see him play this season. Arteta has been using centre-backs or Partey as makeshift full-backs. So, I think, he gives them an option that people might have forgotten about, but I do think he could play this season.”

Soares spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham.