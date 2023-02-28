Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offer €40 million for Lazio midfielder; Aston Villa told to sell Ollie Watkins, and more - February 28, 2023

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates on Wednesday (March 1) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are atop the standings after 24 games, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have submitted a €40 million bid for the services of a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has advised the club to offload Ollie Watkins.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 28, 2023:

Arsenal offer €40 million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (right) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have offered Napoli €40 million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Calcio Mercato via Caught Offside.

The Serbian midfielder is a long-term target for the Gunners, who have failed in their previous attempt to secure his signature. However, with Arteta's team flying high, the north London side are now a more lucrative proposition for the 28-year-old.

Milinkovic-Savic is in the final 18 months of his contract with Lazio and could be offloaded this summer unless he signs a new deal.

Apart from Arsenal, West Ham United and Newcastle United have also reportedly submitted bids for the player. The Serbi has registered six goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions this season for the Serie A side. Lazio are likely to demand a sizeable fee for his signature.

Aston Villa told to sell Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins could be on the move this summer.

Stan Collymore reckons Aston Villa should let Ollie Watkins join Arsenal if they receive a bit of £40-50 million.

The English forward has been in splendid form for the Villans this season and was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer. Arteta remains in the market for attacking reinforcements this year and could look to Watkins.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the 27-year-old is not the right man to take Villa forward.

"I’d let Ollie Watkins leave Aston Villa. He’s been linked with Arsenal quite a few times, so it certainly seems they like him. I’m sure they’ve scouted him a bit too," said Collymore.

He continued:

“I think Watkins is a good player, but I don’t see him as the type of 25-goal-a-season striker that Villa needs. I think he lacks a bit physically too, so if Christian Purslow could negotiate a fee around £40m or £50m, he should snap their hand off."

Watkins has registered nine goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions this season for Aston Villa.

Alan Shearer praises Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey (left) has been key to Mikel Arteta's tactics.

Alan Shearer has praised Thomas Partey's efforts in the middle of the park for the Gunners. The Ghanaian midfielder remains an indispensable component of Arteta's plans and has heavily contributed to the club's recent resurgence.

Speaking recently, as cited by HITC, Shearer said that Partey has made the job easier for William Saliba and Gabriel.

"That work Partey does in there is invaluable. If you speak to the two Arsenal centre-halves and say ‘how comfortable are you with or without Partey in there?’ There is no doubt they much prefer to have him in there because he makes them look better players," said Shearer.

He added:

"I am not saying their job is easy, but he makes their job easier, in terms of the way he sits in there, his experience, his know-how in that position and helping out and sniffing out trouble. He actually sniffs it out before anybody else sees it; that’s what is so good about him.”

Partey has appeared 24 times across competitions this season for the north London side and has registered two goals.

