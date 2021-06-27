Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offer English defender huge wages to move to Emirates, club interested in Norwich star, and more - 27th June 2021

Arsenal are attempting to attract top talent to the Emirates this summer in a bid to refurbish their squad after a disappointing season. The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League, missing out on European qualification for the first time in over two decades. Mikel Arteta’s team needs upgrades to get back into the top four of the table next season.

Arsenal are looking to improve their backline by making a couple of additions over the summer. The Gunners also want to add a shot of creativity to their misfiring attack before heading into the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories from 27 June 2021.

Arsenal offer English defender huge wages to move to Emirates

Ben White (R)

Arsenal have offered Ben White an approximately four-fold wage hike to move to the Emirates, according to TBR Football via Duncan Castles. The Gunners are determined to get their man and are deep in negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls have already rejected a £40m bid for their prized asset as they hold out for an offer of around £50m.

Arsenal are confident to sign Ben White from Brighton in the next few days, as reported by @David_Ornstein. Work in progress on final fee, personal terms already agreed. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Anderlecht midfielder Lokonga has been approached by Atalanta - he only wants Arsenal as priority. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

Arsenal’s interest in the Englishman is driven by Mikel Arteta, who is impressed by the player’s abilities and his leadership qualities. The Spaniard even sees White as a future captain and has asked the club hierarchy to get the deal over the line.

The Gunners are offering White a salary of £120,000 per week, which is a huge upgrade on the £33,000 per week wages he’s currently earning at Brighton.

The player has seen his stocks rise since catching the eye during a loan spell with Leeds United in the 2019-20 season, where he made 49 appearances and scored one goal. White was brilliant for Brighton last season and made 36 appearances in the league.

Gunners interested in Norwich star

Max Aarons

Arsenal are interested in Max Aarons, according to The Hard Tackle via 90 Min. The Gunners are looking for a replacement for Hector Bellerin, whose future continues to hang in the balance. Mikel Arteta believes the Norwich City defender would be a perfect fit for the role.

The Englishman caught the eye with his assured performance for the Canaries in the 2020-21 season, where he appeared 47 times in all competitions, scoring two goals and setting up five others.

Hector Bellerin vs Max Aarons



(Prem vs Championship caveats) pic.twitter.com/daFyCo5OGQ — Scott “says soccer” Willis (@oh_that_crab) June 25, 2021

Arsenal are among a long line of suitors for Aarons, who has already generated interest from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the Englishman, but a move might depend on Bellerin’s future.

Arsenal monitoring Pedro Goncalves

Arsenal are monitoring Pedro Goncalves, according to The Hard Tackle via 90 Min. The Portuguese was in fine form last season, scoring 23 times and registering five assists from 37 appearances for Sporting to help them win the Portuguese Primera Liga.

The Gunners are looking to add an attacking midfielder this summer and with Martin Odegaard unlikely to return to the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Goncalves. The 22-year-old has already proved to be a worthy successor to Bruno Fernandes at Sporting and could solve a few problems at Arsenal.

