Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offered chance to sign Barcelona superstar for £9 million, Arteta's update on Aubameyang, and more - 31st July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer news roundup, we have the latest update regarding the Gunners' pursuit of a Barcelona star, Arteta's massive update regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more.

Arsenal offered chance to sign Coutinho for £9 million

Arsenal have been offered a huge boost in their hopes for signing a creative player ahead of next season. According to the Independent, the Gunners are one of the two Premier League clubs -- alongside rivals Tottenham Hotspur -- currently in talks with Barcelona regarding the services of out-of-favour midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian arrived at Barcelona from Liverpool in January of 2018 for a fee in the region of €160 million. However, the 28-year-old failed to live up to the hype or acclimatize to the Barcelona way of playing, and was shipped on loan to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season.

Less than 3 years since signing Coutinho for €160 million, Barcelona could be set to finally get rid of the Brazilian for as little as £9 million. According to the report, Barcelona are tempted by Arsenal's deal for Coutinho, which includes Matteo Guendouzi and a paltry transfer fee of £9 million.

Arsenal are open to leveraging Matteo Guendouzi in any way possible to help strengthen the squad ahead of next season. Guendouzi has fallen out of favour under Arteta because of behaviour and temperament issues, and the North London outfit are more than happy to let the French midfielder leave the club for a suitable offer.

Owing to the lack of significant funds available because of the ongoing pandemic and their stance on Guendouzi's future, the deal could prove to be very lucrative for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta confident about Aubameyang stay

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is confident that club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay at the club beyond Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea. The Gabonese international is out of contract in the summer of 2021, and the Gunners have been sweating about the future of their top scorer.

Speaking to the press ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea, which presents the last opportunity for Arsenal to qualify for European football, Arteta was asked whether this would be Aubameyang's last match in an Arsenal jersey, and replied:

Advertisement

"No, I don't have those thoughts. It's a package at the end. You need to have a lot of ingredients on the table to persuade a player of his level to be at this football club. Don't forget that he still has a contract here with us. We want to do it in a long-term, at the moment he's with us and he should be really proud of where he is. Winning a trophy helps to really believe and feel 'wow', I want more of these moments. If you are wearing the armband and able to lift that cup, it is such a moment. This is going to help for sure."

Arsenal handed Partey boost

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. Partey is Arsenal's number 1 target for the ongoing transfer window, and the Gunners have had two player plus cash bids rejected for the 27-year-old.

However, according to Goal, the North London outfit have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Partey as Atletico do not have the finances to offer the midfielder a lucrative new contract. Due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, Atletico are unable to offer a new and improved contract to Partey, despite manager Diego Simeone being desperate to keep hold of the midfielder.

Arsenal have informed Atletico that they will not be paying the midfielder's €50 million release clause, but it remains to be seen whether the two parties would be able to find a middle ground in this transfer saga.