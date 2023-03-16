Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners offered chance to sign Raphinha; club advised against Mason Mount pursuit, and more - March 16, 2023

Arsenal host Sporting CP at the Emirates on Thursday (March 16) in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg. Mikel Arteta's team need a win at home to progress into the quarterfinals, after the two sides had played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in the first leg in Portugal a week ago.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been offered the chance to sign Raphinha. Elsewhere, a former player reckons Mason Mount could struggle to break into the first team at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 16, 2023:

Arsenal offered chance to sign Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to sign Raphinha. According to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside, Barcelona are willing to let the Brazilian go for a reduced fee if Takehiro Tomiyasu is included in the deal. The Japanese international has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates, with Ben White keeping him out of the team.

However, Tomiyasu has admirers at the Camp Nou, and the Blaugrana are willing to part ways with Raphinha to get their man. The Brazilian was a target for the Gunners last summer, but he turned them down to join the La Liga leaders. The Premier League club have retained an interest in the 26-year-old, as they seek to add more bite to their attack.

Raphinha has nine goals and nine assists in 37 games across competitions this season for Barcelona. He has already proven himself in the Premier League during his time with Leeds United and could hit the ground running at Arsenal.

Gunners advised against Mason Mount pursuit

Mason Mount could be on the move this year.

Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna reckons the Gunners shouldn't target Mason Mount this summer.

The English midfielder's Chelsea contract expires in 2024, and he could become available at the end of the season. Clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring the player, with the Blues unable to reach a breakthrough in negotiations with Mount.

Speaking to The Games Cabin, as cited by TBR Football, Sagna, though, said that there's no need for Mount at the Emirates.

“I don’t see him playing ahead of any of the players in Arsenal’s starting eleven. I think he would purely be an addition and I don’t see him getting ahead of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard or Gabriel Martinelli. I believe that Martinelli has more speed and more creativity, and I don’t believe buying a player like Mason and putting him on the bench would be a good decision for the club,” said Sagna.

He added:

“They need to be smart, and they need to bring in players that are content with sitting on the bench sometimes and being happy to share the time amongst the other players in their position."

Sagna concluded:

"That’s what Manchester City do, but I’ve been at Manchester City, and it wasn’t always easy wanting to play and being stuck on the bench. Does Mason have the mental qualities to come to Arsenal and sit on the bench? I’m not sure because I’m sure he’d want to play every week.”

Mount has been a first-team regular in recent years and has 33 goals and 37 assists in 192 games across competitions.

Mikel Arteta delighted to welcome Gabriel Jesus back

Gabriel Jesus played 13 minutes against Fulham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta is happy to welcome Gabriel Jesus back to the first team. The Brazilian was sidelined for a while after picking up a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but recently returned to action against Fulham.

It was initially believed that Arsenal would struggle in his absence, but the Gunners have done rather well without him. Speaking ahead of Thursday's game against Sporting, Arteta said that it's important to gradually ease the 25-year-old into action:

"It was great to see him back. You can feel the happiness of everybody around him: supporters, players, staff. We missed him, and now we're glad he's back. We have to manage his minutes, and we have to manage his involvement in the squad and in the team," said Arteta.

He added:

"But Gabby is feeling good every day that he's training. He says that these senses are getting better and better, so that's really positive."

Jesus has missed 15 games for the north London side across competitions since the World Cup.

