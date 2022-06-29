Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners could offload Kieran Tierney; Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Leeds United forward, and more - June 29, 2022

Arsenal are expected to have their hands full with transfer business this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta is planning to add more quality to his squad to break into the top four next season.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes the north London side could offload Kieran Tierney. Elsewhere, Arteta has received a blow in his pursuit of a Leeds United forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 29, 2022:

Arsenal could offload Kieran Tierney, says Kevin Campbell

Kieran Tierney has generated interest from the Etihad.

Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal to offload Kieran Tierney if they receive a suitable bid. The Scottish full-back is highly rated at the Emirates but has a poor injury record. He has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is on Man City's transfer target list for bolstering their left-back options.



(Source: @TheScotsman)

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Arteta could be tempted to cash in on the 25-year-old due to his poor injury record.

“He won’t go, but football is a business at the end of the day. If Manchester City made it work in whatever way, and it was beneficial for Arsenal, then maybe they would be compelled to do the business. You have to remember: players will come and go. It would have to be worth Arsenal’s while if they were to let him go, though," said Campbell.

He continued:

“People talk about him being captain material. He has really suffered with injuries, though. It might be something that Arteta looks at and says, ‘Let’s do the business.’ It would all depend on what City would be willing to offer.”

Tierney's contract with the Gunners runs till 2026, but he only played 25 games across competitions last season.

Gunners receive blow in Raphinha pursuit

Chelsea have taken the lead in the race for Raphinha.

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Raphinha. According to The Athletic, Chelsea are ready to meet Leeds United’s £55 million valuation of the Brazilian.

Arteta is eager to take Raphinha to the Emirates this summer. The 25-year-old has been a revelation since joining Leeds in 2020. He has scored 17 goals from 65 games in the Premier League, garnering attention from the North London side.

The Gunners are in hot pursuit of Raphinha this summer, but their offer has fallen short of the player's price tag. The Blues are now the favourites to lap him up. However, the race for the Brazilian is not over yet.

Gabriel Jesus could have different role at Emirates, says Noel Whelan

Gabriel Jesus is all set to move to the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Gabriel Jesus could have a role different from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette's at the Emirates.

The Brazilian is all set to leave Manchester City to join the Gunners this summer. The 25-year-old has scored the most goals from inside the box (58) in the Premier League till date.

Squawka @Squawka Most Premier League goals scored exclusively from inside the box:



◉ 58 - Gabriel Jesus

◎ 56 - Tim Cahill

◎ 53 - Chicharito



The Brazilian fox in the box. 🦊

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Arteta could look to make the most of Jesus' prowess in the box.

“If Jesus is going to be playing through the middle for Arsenal, it could be that he is asked to play a slightly different role for Arteta. I think he’ll be looked at as a number nine. Arteta won’t want him drifting into the wide areas or into that number ten role," said Whelan.

He added:

“If you’re going to go out and buy a player like Gabriel Jesus, you need him running off the shoulder of defenders. That’s where we’ve seen him score so many goals – just by being in that six-yard box. It’ll be a different role than what we’ve seen the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette do in the past.”

