Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners outcast eager to join Newcastle United; club face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for English ace, and more - 7 January 2022

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League after 20 games. The Gunners have won eleven games in the league and have lost seven.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal striker is eager to join Newcastle United. Elsewhere, the Gunners face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for an English ace. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 7th January 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is eager to join Newcastle United, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Magpies are planning to dive for the Arsenal outcast this month. It appears the 32-year-old is also ready to move to St. James' Park.

Aubameyang has regressed in recent seasons, and is now a peripheral figure at the Emirates Stadium. He has suffered due to off-the-field issues at the club. The Gabonese striker is currently being frozen out of Arsenal's first-team squad by manager Mikel Arteta due to a disciplinary breach.

The 32-year-old has fallen out of favour with Artera, so the Gunners are looking to offload him this year. Arsenal have done quite well in his absence, so it appears there might not be a way back into the team for the Gabon international.

Newcastle United have an interest in Aubameyang as they look for a striker to steer them clear of the relegation battle. The Magpies are already in touch with the player's entourage regarding a possible move. They have also contacted the Gunners to propose a loan move for Aubameyang with an option to buy.

Newcastle are assembling a star-studded squad to help lift them to safety in the league. Aubameyang is on their wish list, and the 32-year-old has reportedly given his green signal for the move. The Gabon international is eager to end his nightmare at the Gunners, and is ready to move to Newcastle.

Arsenal could face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Tariq Lamptey, according to The Express.

The Gunners are impressed with the Englishman's rapid rise at Brighton & Hove Albion. Arteta bolstered his right-back area by recruiting Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer. However, the Spaniard desires a more attacking backup to the Japanese.

(Source: Daily Express)

Lamptey fits the bill, and Arsenal are hoping to pick him up this month. However, Tottenham Hotspur have now entered the fray, and are looking to steal a march on their rivals. Lampey is highly rated by Brighton, and could cost above £50 million.

Newcastle United are interested in Rob Holding, according to Fichajes. The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White.

The Gunners do not have him in their plans, and are willing to let him leave. Meanwhile, the Magpies are searching for a new centre-back, and have their eyes on Holding. The player could be available on an affordable deal this month.

