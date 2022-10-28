Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have to pay above €100 million for Shakhtar Donetsk winger; club not planning January move for Palmeiras midfielder, and more - October 28, 2022

Arsenal stumbled to a 2-0 defeat against PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. The result ended manager Mikel Arteta's 100% record in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have to pay more than €100 million to secure the signature of a Shakhtar Donetsk winger. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the north London side are not planning to move for a Palmeiras midfielder in January.

It ends in defeat in Eindhoven

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 28, 2022:

Arsenal have to pay above €100 million for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal will have to break the bank to secure the services of Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Shakhtar Donetsk director Carlo Nicolini. The Ukrainian winger has earned rave reviews with his recent performances and is a target for the Gunners in January.

However, speaking to Calciomercato, as cited by Caught Offside, Nicolini said that Mudryk would cost above €100 million.

“Is €40m enough to buy him? We do not speak to these figures. Not even for €50m; we don’t even call the president to communicate the offer. We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m,” said Nicolini.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. RB Leipzig

vs. Celtic

vs. Real Madrid

vs. Real Madrid

vs. Celtic



Remember the name.

Nicolini added that there are other clubs, apart from the north London side and Manchester City, interested in Mudryk.

“Oscillating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away,” said Nicolini.

The 21-year-old has scored five times in eight appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk this season.

Gunners not planning January move for Danilo

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Danilo at the turn of the year, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has been impressive with Palmeiras recently and was linked with a move to the Emirates in the summer. With the transfer failing to see the light of day, the north London side are expected to return for the 21-year-old in January.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners are not in touch with Palmeiras over a possible move.

"Danilo is one of the players Arsenal have been following for a long time; he was also discussed internally last summer, but at the moment there are no talks ongoing,” said Romano.

Romano added that Youri Tielemans, who is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City, could be a superb alternate.

“Personally, I think Tielemans coming towards the end of his contract is a great opportunity on the market for Arsenal and any other club!" said Romano.

Tielemans has scored twice in 13 appearances for the Foxes this season.

Thierry Henry warns Arsenal not to get carried away

Thierry Henry wants his former club to stay grounded.

Gunners legend Thierry Henry has warned his former club not to get complacent in the Premier League title race.

The north London side are atop the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City after 11 games. Arteta's wards are being touted as title contenders this season.

However, speaking to CBS Sports, as relayed by The Metro, Henry said that his former club cannot afford to get carried away just yet.

"It’s 11 games; you celebrate the title after 38 games, not before that. That’s me; I have always had that mentality. What we are talking about right now with Arsenal is hope. Manchester City can talk. Man City can be loud because we have seen it before with them, and we know what it takes for a team to stay with them," said Henry.

He added:

"Look at Liverpool … twice they tried to maintain the rhythm of Man City but couldn’t do it. So, let’s see what’s going to happen to us. I won’t get carried away. But we have hope, and I have a lot of hope at the minute."

The Gunners have won nine games in the league and lost just once this season.

