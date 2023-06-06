Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have to pay £40 million for James Maddison; William Saliba wants pay hike, and more - June 6, 2023

Arsenal are likely to invest in their squad after coming up short in the Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta's team finished second in the league, five points adrift of champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have to pay £40 million to secure the signature of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. Elsewhere, defender William Saliba wants a pay hike in order to commit his future at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 6, 2023:

Arsenal have to pay £40 million for James Maddison

James Maddison is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have to pay £40 million to sign James Maddison, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners are among the clubs monitoring the English midfielder. Maddison was a rare bright spark in Leicester City’s dismal 2022-23 season. The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League, but the 26-year-old caught the eye, amassing ten goals and nine assists in 32 games across competitions.

Maddison's efforts have earned him admirers at the Emirates, and the Gunners are hoping to prise him away this summer. Arteta wants to add more creativity to his squad, and the Englishman could be a superb fit at the Emirates.

Despite Leicester's relegation, Arsenal will have to pay a decent fee to secure the 26-year-old’s signature. The Gunners also face competition from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Maddison.

William Saliba wants pay hike

William Saliba's future at the Emirates remains undecided.

William Saliba wants a pay hike to sign a new deal with Arsenal, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French defender has been a revelation this season for the Gunners. The 22-year-old returned from an impressive loan spell with Marseille last summer and hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Saliba forged a stellar partnership with Gabriel at the heart of Arteta's defense and was integral to the London side's title challenge. His absence due to injury in the final months of the season was part of the reason why Arteta's side failed to go all the way.

The Frenchman's rise has captured the attention of clubs around Europe ahead of the summer. The 22-year-old's contract with Arsenal runs out at the end of next season, but the club are eager to extend his stay. The Gunners are already locked in talks to keep him at the Emirates, but Saliba is yet to sign across the dotted line on a new deal.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Frenchman wants a contract that his recent performances deserve.

"He obviously wants to be well compensated, and quite rightly so, given the season that he's just had. It was always going to take a bit more time. There's bound to be suitors and interest in Saliba because of the current contractual situation," said Jacobs.

Paris Saint-Germain ave been linked with the player recently.

Reiss Nelson likely to sign new deal

Reiss Nelson is yet to commit his future at the Emirates.

Reiss Nelson is likely to extend his stay at the Emirates, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The 23-year-old's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of this month, and the two parties are negotiating terms for an extension. The Englishman's situation has alerted clubs across the league, but the Gunners want him to sign a new deal.

Speaking on his YouTube channel (via HITC), Watts said that there's a growing confidence that the player will extend his stay at the club.

"Reiss Nelson, we are still waiting for this contract to be signed. The signs are that this is going to be a done deal with Reiss Nelson and his contract, after rejecting a few previous offers," said Watts.

He continued:

“People that I am speaking to at Arsenal, they think this is now going to happen. Until it’s signed and done, you never know. Something can change. Another club could come in and wave a big contract under his nose. He could decide to go elsewhere.”

Nelson could add much needed depth in Arteta's squad ahead of the new season.

