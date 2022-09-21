Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have to pay €45-50 million for Shakhtar Donetsk winger; former player heaps praise on Granit Xhaka, and more - September 21, 2022

Arsenal are leading the pack in the Premier League after seven games. Mikel Arteta's men will next face local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on October 1.

Meanwhile, the north London side have to pay €45-50 million for a Shakhtar Donetsk winger, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has lavished praise on Granit Xhaka.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 21, 2022:

Arsenal have to pay €45-50 million for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Shakhtar Donetsk could demand €45-50 million for Mykhaylo Mudryk next year.

The Ukrainian winger was wanted at the Emirates this summer, but Arsenal couldn't get a deal across the line. Arteta remains interested in adding more firepower to his frontline, and Mudryk has emerged as an option.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also said that there will be a huge demand for the 21-year-old's signature in the coming months.

"Despite growing speculation, I have no updates on Mudryk now – I think he will be linked with 15 clubs in the next three months, and it’s normal, as he’s a top talent, but nothing will be decided now," wrote Romano.

He added:

“Shakhtar will take their time, and I’m sure they want more than €45-50m for Mudryk … but we’ve to see how his performances in the Champions League will be in the next weeks.”

Mudryk could be a fabulous replacement for Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell heaps praise on Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has enjoyed a great start to the season.

Kevin Campbell has lavished praise on Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international has come into his own recently and has won over fans with his performances.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Xhaka is now operating in a position that suits him.

"There has been a lot of noise around Granit Xhaka. A lot of people were happy to see him leave. I have not been his greatest supporter after what he did with the shirt and the armband. You have to say what you see, though. For the last year, he has been really good. He has really improved," said Campbell.

He added:

“He is playing in a role that suits him. It looks like he has the confidence of the manager. He is doing much more than he has done in previous seasons. I thought he was outstanding at the weekend. He was man of the match for me against Brentford. Both defensively and offensively he was great."

Campbell went on to credit Arteta for Xhaka's good run of form.

"Wow, what a difference a year makes. He is creating chances more than I have ever seen. Fair play to him. He is an experienced player, but he is still developing in this team. That is the beauty of it. You have to give Mikel Arteta credit for it," said Campbell.

Xhaka, 29, has made eight appearances for Arsenal this season and has scored one goal.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Gunners academy

Fabrizio Romano has said that there are a few exciting youngsters ready to come out of the Arsenal academy.

The Gunners made history last weekend by bringing on 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri against Brentford. In the process, the teenager became the youngest player to play in the Premier League.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Nwaneri's debut was a tribute to the club's academy.

"What a moment it was for Ethan Nwaneri and Arsenal this weekend! The 15-year-old made history by becoming the youngest ever player in the Premier League, and it’s a testament to the Gunners’ academy," wrote Romano.

Romano added that the north London side are preparing to unleash more young talent in the coming days.

"It’s pretty clear Arsenal are doing a fantastic job with young players. The academy is excellent; they’re very good in the scouting system but also in how they present their long-term project to players and their parents," wrote Romano.

He added:

“It’s just the beginning – they have at least two or three talents ready to shine in the next months, but it will take some time, and they prefer to keep names quiet, as they don’t want to put too much expectation on these young kids.”

Arteta has put special emphasis on younger players since taking charge at the Emirates.

