Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plan Joshua Zirkzee offer, club face Martin Zubimendi competition, and more - April 7, 2024

Arsenal secured a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex in the Premier League on Saturday, April 6. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard helped Mikel Arteta’s team climb up to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning a big offer for Joshua Zirkzee. Elsewhere, the north London side will face competition from Bayern Munich for Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 7, 2024.

Arsenal plan Joshua Zirkzee offer, says Gianluca Di Marriott

Joshua Zirkzee is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are ready to offer Joshua Zirkzee a fat contract to convince him to move to the Emirates this summer, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Dutch striker has turned heads at clubs across Europe following an impressive season with Bologna so far. Zirkzee has registered 11 goals and six assists from 31 outings across competitions this season.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 this summer. Mikel Arteta is apparently unimpressed by Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and is seeking an upgrade. Zirkzee has popped up on his radar and the Spanish manager is keen to take him to the Emirates.

The north London side are even willing to offer the 22-year-old up to €6m per year in wages to win the race for his services.

However, Arsenal are likely to face competition from Juventus and Bayern Munich for the player.

Gunners face Martin Zubimendi competition, says Fabrizio Romano

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal will have to ward off competition from Bayern Munich to secure the services of Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have had their eyes on the Spanish midfielder for a while, thanks to his assured performances for Real Sociedad. Mikel Arteta apparently wants to add Zubimendi to his roster this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Spanish manager could get his man for around €60m.

“Martin Zubimendi remains one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Let me clarify first of all that Zubimendi is not desperate to leave Real Sociedad and is very happy there. He loves the city and loves the club. A big money bid could see him leave the club and his contract has a release clause of €60m,” wrote Romano.

“From what I’m hearing, Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of the player and believes he could be perfect for any club around the world,” he added.

Romano also mentioned Bavarians as possible suitors, but insisted that Barcelona are not discussing the player right now.

“Another club following the Zubimendi situation was Bayern. From what I heard, in case Xabi Alonso was going to accept the job, Zubimendi was going to be one of their main targets in the summer transfer window,” wrote Romano.

“For Barcelona, at the moment I’m still told that Xavi is also a big fan of the player but in terms of the plan, the board haven’t started talks for Zubimendi,” he continued.

Zubimendi's contract with Sociedad runs until 2027.

Aaron Ramsdale ready to join Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale could leave the Emirates this summer

Aaron Ramsdale is ready to consider a move to Newcastle United this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal this season, with David Raya now the undisputed No. 1 under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard is likely to make his loan move from Brentford permanent at the end of this season, adding to speculation regarding Ramsdale’s future.

The Englishman is understandably frustrated by the situation and could be considering his future. The Magpies are ready to offer him an escape route from the Emirates at the end of this season.

Eddie Howe is apparently a fan of the 25-year-old, having worked together at Bournemouth. Ramsdale is reportedly warming up to a move to St. James’ Park.