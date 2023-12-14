Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning €180 million double move; club offered Moise Kean, and more - December 14, 2023

Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (December 17) in the Premier League next. Mikel Arteta’s team will be determined to pick up a win to pile the pressure on leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to spend €180 million on two players in 2024. Elsewhere, the north London side have been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Moise Kean.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 14, 2023:

Arsenal planning €180 million double move

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning a move for Sporting duo Viktor Gyokeres and Ousmane Diomande in 2024, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners spent heavily in their squad this summer and are reaping the benefits this season. Arteta’s team are firmly in the title race, sitting second in the league, a point behind leaders Liverpool after 16 games.

However, the Spanish manager is eyeing more additions to his roster as he aims to close the gap between his side and the top European teams. A new striker is a priority for the north London side, who have found their man in Gyokeres. The Swedish hitman has been on song for Sporting this season, registering 15 goals and seven assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

The player is unlikely to leave in January, but a move could be possible in the summer. Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has already confirmed that the 25-year-old’s suitors will have to trigger his €100 million release clause to prise him away. Arsenal have shown that they are not afraid to splash the cash for the right player.

The Gunners also have their eyes on Diomande, who has gone from strength to strength with the Portuguese side since arriving in January this year. Signed for just €7.5 million, the Ivorian defender has a €80 million release clause in his contract. Arteta has plans to upgrade his backline next year and has zeroed in on the 20-year-old for the job.

Gunners offered Moise Kean

Moise Kean is not a first-team regular for Juventus.

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Moise Kean in return for Charlie Patino, according to Tutto Juve.

Kean is a peripheral figure at Juventus, who have their eyes on Patino. The 20-year-old rose through the ranks at the Emirates and was initially tipped for a bright future. However, Englishman has failed to break into the first team under Arteta and remains linked with a move away from the club.

The Bianconeri are among the clubs monitoring the situation with interest. Despite struggling to play for the north London side, Patino’s stock remains high, thanks to some impressive outings while on loan.

Juventus are looking to shore up their midfield following the long-term bans to Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli and have identified the 20-year-old as a target. The Gunners’ €30 million asking price poses a problem for Juventus, which is why they want to include Kean in their offer to sweeten the deal.

Although Arsenal are in the market for attacking reinforcements, they are unlikely to be enticed to sign the Italian striker.

Multiple Premier League clubs eyeing Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson is not short of options.

West Ham United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham are interested in Reiss Nelson, according to Todo Fichajes.

The English forward was heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal this summer but ended up signing a new deal with the club. He has been in and out of the first team this season, registering one goal and three assists in 14 outings across competitions.

His lack of minutes has prompted talk of an exit in 2024. The 24-year-old is unlikely to be happy with his situation at the Emirates and could be tempted to seek a move away next year. The Gunners could opt for a loan departure, but a permanent exit cannot be ruled out either.