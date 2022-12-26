Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning €60 million Mykhaylo Mudryk move; club end Joao Felix pursuit, and more - December 26, 2022

Arsenal are putting together plans to invest in the squad in January. Manager Mikel Arteta is expected to bring in a few new faces to help fuel his charge for the Premier League.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are confident of signing Mykhaylo Mudryk for €60 million. Elsewhere, the north London side have ended their pursuit of Joao Felix.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 26, 2022:

Arsenal planning €60 million Mykhaylo Mudryk move

Mykhaylo Mudryk is edging closer to the Emirates.

Arsenal reckon they can secure the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk for €60-65 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ukrainian winger is wanted at the Emirates this winter. The Gunners have been hot on the heels of the 21-year-old for a while and failed to get a deal across the line in the summer.

Arteta is eager to return to the table and secure the player’s signature in January. The Spanish manager has his eyes on the Premier League title this season, and Mudryk's arrival could be a huge boost to his plans.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the north London side are planning to find the right package to convince Shakhtar Donetsk to sell.

"In the final days of the summer transfer window when Everton offered €30 million for Mudryk, they were always asking for €50 million/ €55 million and now, after the Champions League group stages, where he was amazing, they’re asking for €100 million," said Romano.

He added:

"Arsenal have a feeling that Shakhtar could maybe accept €60m/€65m (£52m/£57m) to find the right package to include maybe some add-ons to find some smart formula to sign Mudryk."

Mudryk has openly professed his love for the Premier League club earlier this year.

Gunners end Joao Felix pursuit

Joao Felix has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Joao Felix, according to CBS Sport via Inside Futbol.

The Portuguese striker is set to leave Atletico Madrid in January after falling out with manager Diego Simeone. The Gunners are among the clubs hot on his heels right now.

Despite not living up to expectations at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Felix's stock remains high. The 23-year-old also caught the eye with Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The north London side are in the hunt for a new No. 9 following Gabriel Jesus' injury, and Felix has emerged as an option.

Los Rojiblancos are willing to let the player leave but are likely to demand an exorbitant fee to part ways with their prized asset. Arsenal have balked at their valuation of the 23-year-old and likely to move on to alternate targets.

Arsenal tracking Ibrahima Bamba

Ibrahima Bamba is wanted at the Emirates.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on Ibrahima Bamba, according to O Jogo via Sport Witness.

The Italian midfielder has caught the eye with Vitoria Guimaraes and even earned a call-up to a training camp with his national team this month. While he's yet to earn his national debut, the 20-year-old is tipped to achieve great things with the Azzurri.

Bamba's emergence has caught the attention of the Gunners, who're looking for an able backup for Thomas Partey.

The Italian is likely to make the step up from Vitoria soon, and the north London side are interested. However, Arsenal could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Club Brugge and Atalanta for his signature.

