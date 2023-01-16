Arsenal continued their stellar run this season with a superb 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 15). Mikel Arteta's men are now eight points ahead of Manchester City in second place after 18 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to dive for Dusan Vlahovic this month. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a blow in their quest to sign Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 16, 2022:

Arsenal planning £71 million move for Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic (right) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have accelerated their interest in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercatoweb via TBR Football.

The Gunners have endured a disappointing time in the transfer market this month, after missing out on both Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arteta remains eager to add more firepower to his attack before the end of the month and has now turned to Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker was a target for the north London side during his Fiorentina days. However, the 22-year-old snubbed a move to the Emirates in favour of joining Juventus in January 2022.

Unfortunately, the transfer has not panned out as expected, and the Bianconeri are now willing to let him go. Arsenal have retained their interest in Vlahovic and previously wanted to move for him in the summer.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan



When we were reportedly pursuing him in the summer, fee was expected to be around €70 million. There is no way we pay any more than half that for him now According to @LaRepubblicaXL #Arsenal are still interested in signing Juventus forward Dušan VlahovićWhen we were reportedly pursuing him in the summer, fee was expected to be around €70 million. There is no way we pay any more than half that for him now According to @LaRepubblicaXL #Arsenal are still interested in signing Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović 🇷🇸 👀When we were reportedly pursuing him in the summer, fee was expected to be around €70 million. There is no way we pay any more than half that for him now 👍 https://t.co/oXFiVQQsUE

However, their failure to sign a new face in attack has prompted Arteta to change his plans. The Gunners are now eager to bring Vlahovic to the Emirates in January and are even willing to offer £71 million for his signature. The 22-year-old has appeared 15 times across competitions this season for the Serie A giants, scoring seven goals and registering two assists.

Gunners receive Raphinha blow

Raphinha is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Raphinha. Recent reports have said that Arteta has rekindled his interest in the Barcelona forward after missing out on him last summer.

The Gunners were hot on the heels of the Brazilian at the start of the season, but the player opted to move to the Camp Nou instead. He's not entirely settled with the La Liga giants, prompting Arteta to explore options.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Raphinha sends clear message: “This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona — it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies” Raphinha sends clear message: “This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona — it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies” 🔵🔴 #FCB https://t.co/ZwtPcXRftJ

The Spanish manager wants to add more bite to his attack this month but has tasted disappointment in his attempts so far.

Arteta has moved on to Raphinha and is reportedly already in talks with the player’s agent Deco regarding a possible move. However, speaking recently (as cited by TBR Football), acclaimed journalist David Ornstein said that the Brazilian wants to stay with Barcelona:

“Already you’re seeing reports around Raphinha, who they went for last summer. My understanding is that his priority is to remain at Barcelona despite their financial position,” said Ornsterin.

The 26-year-old has registered three goals and five assists from 23 games across competitions for the Blaugrana this season

Mikel Arteta pleased with Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has been in red-hot form this season.

Arteta is happy with Martin Odegaard’s performances so far. The Norwegian midfielder has been a revelation this season, leading from the front after being handed the armband.

The 24-year-old was once again on the scoresheet against Tottenham Hotspur, helping Arsenal secure a memorable North London Derby win.

LiveScore @livescore Is Martin Odegaard the best player in the Premier League right now? Is Martin Odegaard the best player in the Premier League right now? 🔥 https://t.co/aW1yzm1HQG

After the game, as relayed by The Metro, Arteta was full of praise for his captain.

“Terrific. Especially in the first half, I think he was incredible. He’s really showing a different kind of presence, the way he’s influencing the game, just the feeling, the way he moves, what he transmits on the pitch is different and today to do what he’s done here, it’s a big credit to him,” said Arteta.

The Spanish manager also spoke highly of the dressing room environment at the Emirates.

“It’s great. I’m going in the dressing room and just feeling the joy and the togetherness around the team and how much it meant for them. It’s special, and we know that here because of the way we play, the way we behave, the way we are and the way we live together and the unity that we have,” said Arteta.

He added:

“So we must not forget that, because tomorrow we must try to do exactly the same to carry on the form that we have at the moment. That is a great position to be in, and let’s enjoy every single moment, and let’s keep focusing.”

Odegaard has now appeared 23 times across competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring eight goals and setting up five more.

Poll : 0 votes