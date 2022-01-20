Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning Bosman move for Barcelona star; club end pursuit of Real Madrid ace, and more - 20 January 2022

Arsenal face Liverpool in the second semi-final of the EFL Cup on Thursday. The tie is evenly poised after the Gunners managed a goalless draw against the Reds in the first leg a week ago.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are planning a Bosman move for a Barcelona star this summer. Elsewhere, the Gunners have pulled the plug on their pursuit of a Real Madrid ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 20th January 2022.

Arsenal planning Bosman move for Sergi Roberto

Arsenal are planning to sign Sergi Roberto on a Bosman move this summer.

Arsenal are planning to sign Sergi Roberto on a Bosman move this summer, according to Fichajes. The Gunners are planning for reinforcements to their squad this year, and have their eyes on the Barcelona star.

Roberto rose through the ranks at Barcelona with a lot of hype, but has drifted into oblivion recently. The Spaniard's current deal expires at the end of the season, and he is holding out for a new long-term contract. However, manager Xavi doesn't have the player in his plans, and could allow him to leave this month.

Arsenal are ready to take advantage of the situation. The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield this year, and have been linked with a plethora of options. Roberto has been added to the list, although a move in the summer looks more likely.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta holds the player in high regard, and wants him at the Emirates. The north London side are enthralled by his versatility, as the Spaniard can also slot in effortlessly into the full-back position.

Gunners end pursuit of Marco Asensio

Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.

Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Marco Asensio, according to El Nacional. The Spaniard had previously emerged as a target for the Gunners, who are looking to bolster their attack this year. Asensio struggled to nail down a place in Real Madrid's starting eleven at the start of the season.

However, the 25-year-old has managed to turn his fortunes around, and has featured more regularly of late. However, he's likely to drop down the pecking order, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland expected to join the club this summer.

Arsenal were previously linked with a move for the player, but have now pulled the plug on their pursuit. The London side have been impressed by Gabriel Martinelli's rise, and want to focus on recruiting a new number nine instead.

Arsenal receive setback in pursuit of Arthur Melo

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Arthur Melo.

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Arthur Melo. According to The Hard Tackle via Tuttosport, Juventus are reluctant to let the Brazilian leave without signing a replacement. The Bianconeri also have a set of demands that have to be fulfilled for the move to go through.

The Serie A giants want to include an obligation to buy in the loan deal. They are pushing for an 18-month loan instead of the six months the Gunners are proposing. Juventus also want Thomas Partey as part of the move. The Premier League team are unimpressed by the demands, and are planning to move on to alternative targets.

