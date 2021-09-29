Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning contract extension for English star, club locked in negotiations for Serie A winger, and more - 29th September 2021

Arsenal have managed to turn things around after a disastrous start to the season. The Gunners are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions and are ready to climb up the Premier League table.

The Gunners are planning to initiate contract talks with an English star who has been in fine form for club and country of late. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on a Serie A winger.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 29 September 2021.

Arsenal planning contract extension for Bukayo Saka

Arsenal want Bukayo Saka to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal are preparing to extend Bukayo Saka's contract, according to Caught Offside via Football London. The Gunners have previously suffered from failing to extend the deals of some of their key players in time. Mikel Arteta is determined to put an end to that practice and wants to ensure Saka stays in the Emirates for as long as possible.

The Englishman has been in terrific form since breaking into the first team and was Arsenal's best player last season. The Gunners are planning to initiate contract talks with the player's representatives soon amid interest from quite a few clubs. Saka also caught the eye playing for England at Euro 2020 and is among the most talented young players in Europe.

Squawka Football @Squawka Bukayo Saka created more chances (2) and won more fouls (2) than any other Arsenal player in the first half against Tottenham.



No player made more tackles (3) than the 20-year old in the opening 45 minutes. Bukayo Saka created more chances (2) and won more fouls (2) than any other Arsenal player in the first half against Tottenham.



No player made more tackles (3) than the 20-year old in the opening 45 minutes. https://t.co/Bj5jEZVOPT

The Arsenal star has two years left on his current deal, but the Gunners are not willing to take any chances. The 20-year-old is happy at the Emirates and the entire process is expected to be completed without any problems.

Arteta considers the player key to his plans at the club and doesn't want any complications regarding his future.

Gunners locked in negotiations for Jeremie Boga

Arsenal are working to bring Jeremie Boga to the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in negotiations with Jeremie Boga, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Sassuolo winger is reluctant to sign a new deal with the Serie A side and the Gunners are plotting to take advantage of the situation. Mikel Arteta is looking for a replacement for William, with Nicolas Pepe also failing to live up to expectations at the Emirates.

Boga would be a natural fit for the role and Arsenal have been in talks with him over the past few weeks. The Gunners are now the favorites for the Ivorian's signature although Atalanta and Sevilla are also interested in securing his services. Boga rose through the ranks at Chelsea but left after failing to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal urged to sign former star

Alexis Sanchez could be available for free in January

Kevin Campbell has advised Arsenal to sign Alexis Sanchez if he is available for free and 'willing to graft'. In an interview with Football Insider, Campbell also admitted that a move for the Chilean is unlikely.

"Alexis Sanchez was incredible when he came to Arsenal but personally, I cannot see him coming back," said Campbell.

"I don’t think we’ll take him back but if you could get him for nothing and he is willing to graft… Who knows what Mikel Arteta will do. It is a fantasy and a nice thought but I think the club have moved on. I doubt we will see that happening," added Campbell.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Former Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez could leave Inter Milan in January. Spanish cross-city rivals Sevilla and Real Betis are both keen, as are French outfit Marseille. (Calciomercato) Former Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez could leave Inter Milan in January. Spanish cross-city rivals Sevilla and Real Betis are both keen, as are French outfit Marseille. (Calciomercato)

