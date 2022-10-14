Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning contract talks with Granit Xhaka; former player backs club to sign Aston Villa midfielder in January, and more - October 14, 2022

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday (October 13) in the UEFA Europa League. Bukayo Saka scored the all-important goal to help manager Mikel Arteta continue his 100% record in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, the north London side are planning to hold contract talks with Granit Xhaka after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell reckons the club could sign an Aston Villa midfielder in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 14, 2022:

Arsenal planning contract talks with Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka could extend his stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning contract talks with Granit Xhaka after the World Cup, according to Football Insider.

The Swiss international has enjoyed a new lease of life this season in a more attacking role in midfield. He has played a key part in the club's recent rise, but his contract runs out in 2024.

Gunners @Goonerplanet Martinelli on Xhaka: "Granit always says very positive things: to keep going, to keep the ball and try to attack in behind. These kinds of things. He’s the guy who always leads us on the pitch" #Arsenal Martinelli on Xhaka: "Granit always says very positive things: to keep going, to keep the ball and try to attack in behind. These kinds of things. He’s the guy who always leads us on the pitch" #Arsenal https://t.co/a4BlCm0Uya

Xhaka has two goals and as many assists from nine appearances in the Premier League this campaign. His presence is a blessing in a young and relatively inexperienced Gunners side. The club are pleased with his performances so far and want to reward him with a new deal in December.

Kevin Campbell backs Gunners to sign Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell reckons Arsenal could secure a cut-price deal for Douglas Luiz in January if he's willing to be a squad player.

The north London side failed to sign the Brazilian on deadline day this summer but remain interested in his signature. The player's contract with Aston Villa runs out next summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Luiz is not guaranteed a starting place in the Gunners' first team right now.

"You need to look at players who would be happy to be a squad player. When you look at players higher than Luiz, they want to start every week. It is about building a balanced squad. Thomas Partey has been outstanding in the past couple of games," said Campbell.

Campbell added that Luiz could be a valuable squad player at the Emirates.

“Douglas Luiz is a player I like. We need a player like him because he would know that he is not first choice. There will be times where he will start, though. He would play his role as a squad player. You need players like that in your team. That is really important. Imagine getting Douglas Costa on the cheap… It is all about the squad," said Campbell.

The Brazilian has appeared nine times for Villa this season, scoring twice.

Kieran Tierney could leave Emirates, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

Kieran Tierney is struggling with injuries once again at Arsenal.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Kieran Tierney could leave Arsenal.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer. Interestingly, with the Ukrainian unavailable against Liverpool, Arteta opted to use Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of Tierney at left-back.

The move proved to be a master stroke. Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor praised Arteta for the decision.

"It’s very clever from Arteta; he knows that Salah loves to come inside, and Tomiyasu being right footed is there. It worked a treat. Also, Tomiyasu looks, to me, quicker than Tierney. It worked perfectly. Sometimes, it shows that a manager is not scared to make these decisions," said Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor added hat Tierney could now be considering his future.

"He probably will be (considering his future). But if you are someone who is always injured, you can’t just come back from injury and expect to go straight back in. Tomiyasu has probably been pushing for a start and training well, so it makes sense," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“Tierney’s got to understand that this isn’t Celtic now; this is the Premier League, and if you’re not bang at it, you’re not going to start.”

Tierney has appeared 11 times for the Gunners this season.

