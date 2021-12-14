Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning double deal for Juventus duo; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to join Barcelona, and more - 14th December 2021

Arsenal will look to continue their winning run when they face West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Gunners are coming off a 3-0 league win over Southampton on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in two Juventus players. Elsewhere, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to end his association with the Gunners and move to Barcelona.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 14th December 2021.

Arsenal planning double deal for Dejan Kulusevski and Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal are planning a double deal for Dejan Kulusevski and Aaron Ramsey, according to TEAMtalk via Todo Fichajes. The Gunners are ready to make quite a few changes to their squad in the summer. Manager Mikel Arteta is expected to let a few players leave and already has replacements lined up.

Arsenal are eager to bring in Kulusevski this winter. The Swedish winger was outstanding for Juventus last season. However, the 21-year-old is experiencing a barren run this campaign. That has not deterred the Gunners, though, who believe he could be a fine addition to Arteta's roster.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC According to @CorriereTorino #Arsenal are said to be ‘forcing’ the issue over Dejan Kulusevski. Juventus will likely sell if they can get close to their €35m valuation. According to @CorriereTorino, #Arsenal are said to be ‘forcing’ the issue over Dejan Kulusevski. Juventus will likely sell if they can get close to their €35m valuation. https://t.co/oMjjJGtdxp

Arsenal are expected to lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah next year. Nicolas Pepe's form has been nothing to write home about either. The Gunners are confident Kulusevski's arrival could help shore up their faltering attack. The London side are tipped to propose a loan deal with an option to buy for the player, who could cost around €35 million.

The Gunners also have their eyes on their former player Ramsey, who has struggled since joining Juventus. Arsenal need a midfielder to offset the likely departure of Mohamed Elneny. Ramsey has the ability to carry out various roles in midfield, and could be available for €5-10 million.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to join Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to end his Arsenal nightmare, and move to Barcelona, according to The Daily Cannon via El Nacional.

The erstwhile Gunners captain endured an indifferent 2020-21 campaign, which has continued into this season too. To exacerbate matters, Aubameyang was left out of the squad for Southampton due to disciplinary issues, and also stripped of his captaincy.

Football For All @FootballlForAll 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in the Arsenal squad today due to a “disciplinary breach” 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in the Arsenal squad today due to a “disciplinary breach” https://t.co/8XG592M0eN

That could be the final straw to break the camel's back. Arsenal are now ready to cash in on Aubameyang this winter. Barcelona are interested in the player, and the Gabon international is also willing to move to the Camp Nou.

Arsenal identify Mikel Arteta replacement

Arsenal have identified Benfica manager Jorge Jesus as the ideal replacement for Mikel Arteta, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners have struggled for consistency under Arteta this season. The club hierarchy could be tempted to make a change after consecutive eighth-place finishes in the Premier League.

Arsenal have reportedly approached Jesus to take over the reins at the Emirates if results don't improve under Arteta. The Benfica manager is eager to take charge at the Emirates.

