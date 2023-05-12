Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning player-plus-cash deal for Declan Rice; Dusan Vlahovic wants Emirates move, and more - May 12, 2023

Arsenal will hope to get the better of Brighton & Hove Albion when the two sides clash at the Emirates on Sunday (May 14) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men are second in the league with three games remaining and need a win to stay in the title race.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning a player-plus-cash offer for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer. Elsewhere, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic prefers a move to the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 12, 2023:

Arsenal planning player-plus-cash deal for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal could use Folarin Balogun to sweeten a deal for Declan Rice, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The West Ham United midfielder is a priority target for Arteta this summer, and the Spanish manager is determined to secure his services. Balogun has enjoyed a stellar loan spell with Reims this season but might struggle to break into the North London side's attack next season.

The English forward is already linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Hammers could be tempted to accept Balogan as part of the deal.

"There could be some sense in a player going in the other direction if Arsenal want to strike a deal. We'll have to wait to see what happens with Balogun, but he seems to be ready to challenge for regular Premier League football, and if West Ham like what they see on that front, then maybe this could become an option that's put forward along with some cash," said Jones.

Chelsea also have their eyes on Rice, but the Gunners are leading the race for his signature at the moment.

Dusan Vlahovic wants Emirates move

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Turin this summer.

Dusan Vlahovic wants to join Arsenal, according to Fichajes via Goal. The Serbian striker was eyed by the Premier League side in 2022, but he opted to join Juventus instead.

He has been in decent form this season but remains unsettled in Turin. The 23-year-old is looking to move to greener pastures this summer, and there are a lot of clubs eager to secure his services.

The Gunners have retained an interest in Vlahovic as they look to add another dimension to their attack. Real Madrid are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema and have the Serb on their wishlist.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the 23-year-old, as they're yet to replace Robert Lewandowski with a proper No. 9. However, Vlahovic's preference is to move to the Emirates.

Auston Trusty likely to leave

Auston Trusty could leave the Emirates this summer.

Auston Trusty is unlikely to stay at the Emirates next season, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The American defender joined Arsenal in 2022 and is on loan at Birmingham City. Despite impressing at the Championship side and winning the club's player of the year award, he's unlikely to break into the starting XI next season. Arteta already has a solid centre-back pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba, while Ben White, Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior are able backup options.

The Spaniard is also eyeing defensive reinforcements at the end of the season, which could render Trusty surplus to requirements. On his YouTube channel, Watts said that the Gunners could cash in on the American this summer.

"Auston Trusty has been linked with Rangers. I think he’s had a fantastic loan spell at Birmingham this season. He’s never played for Arsenal, and I don’t think he will. I’d be surprised if he does," said Watts.

He continued:

"We’ll see if he goes on the US tour because it might make sense to have him there for that. I did an interview with him a couple of months ago, and he said that his dream is to make a name for himself at Arsenal, but I don’t know.

"It was a good deal to make some money on. He’s just been Birmingham Player of the Year, so Arsenal could cash in, make some money and move him on."

Trusty has helped his team register 13 clean sheets in 48 games across competitions this season.

Poll : 0 votes