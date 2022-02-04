Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plotting £180 million summer raid; club interested in Valencia star, and more - 4 February 2022

Arsenal are eager to secure a top-four finish this season. The north London side have not yet qualified for the UEFA Champions League under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard is determined to change that this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning a £180 million spending spree this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League side are interested in a Valencia midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 4th February 2022:

Arsenal plotting £180 million summer raid

Arsenal have their eyes on Alexander Isak.

Arsenal are planning a £180 million spending spree - their biggest in history - this summer, according to The Sun. Manager Mikel Arteta oversaw a mass exodus in January, but failed to bring in reinforcements. The Spaniard is now ready to make amends at the end of the season.

The Gunners are expected to concentrate on their attack this summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is gone, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are expected to depart as free agents at the end of the season. The north London side will target two new faces to rejuvenate their frontline.

The first name on their wish list is Alexander Isak, who has been impressive for Real Sociedad recently. Arsenal failed in an attempt to sign him in January, but are ready to go for him again in the summer. Arteta will have to break the bank for the Swede, though, as the 22-year-old has a £75 million release clause in his contract.

The Spaniard also has his eyes on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Englishman has been among the finest strikers in the Premier League recently. The 24-year-old scored 21 times in 39 appearances last season, but has missed a chunk of the current campaign due to injury. Everton currently value him at £60 million.

The Gunners also want to rope in Ruben Neves this summer. Arteta could bid adieu to Granit Xhaka this year, while Mohamed Elbeny is set to leave at the end of his contract. The Spaniard believes Neves could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park. The Portuguese is expected to cost around £45 million.

The north London side are planning to raise £70 million from the sale of fringe and on-loan players. Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin, Alex Runarsson, Reiss Nelson and Konstantinos Mavropanos could all be sold to raise funds.

Remarkably, the Gunners spent £150 million last summer in an extensive squad overhaul. The relative success of the new signings has prompted the club's owners to go for another spending spree.

Gunners interested in Carlos Soler

Mikel Arteta is interested in Carlos Soler.

Arsenal are interested in Carlos Soler, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard's current contract with Valencia expires next summer, and he has turned down an offer to extend his stay. The versatile midfielder can carry out different roles in the middle of the park as well as in attack.

With eight goals in 19 appearances this season, Soler has caught the attention of Mikel Arteta. The north London side believe the 25-year-old could vastly improve their team. The Gunners are ready to prise him away this summer, but will likely face competition from Manchester City for his signature.

West Ham United ready to pay €30 million for William Saliba

West Ham United are willing to pay €30 million for William Saliba.

West Ham United are willing to pay €30 million for William Saliba, according to The Hard Tackle via Jeunes Footeux.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan with Marseille, where he has been very impressive. The Frenchman has generated attention from quite a few clubs around Europe, and the Hammers have now entered the fray.

However, Arsenal are unlikely to entertain an offer from their city rivals. The Gunners are pleased with Saliba's development at Marseille, and have even turned down a proposal to turn his loan into a permanent deal. The north London side are now contemplating offering the player a new contract.

Saliba is currently the subject of interest of AC Milana and Real Madrid, and a host of Premier League clubs, including West Ham.

