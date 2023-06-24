Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plotting €50 million Sergej Milinkovic-Savic move; club reach Romeo Lavia agreement, and more - June 24, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign, five points behind champions Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s team led the title race for most of the season before faltering in the final weeks.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are plotting a €50 million move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Elsewhere, the north London side have agreed personal terms with Romeo Lavia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 24, 2023:

Arsenal plotting €50 million Sergej Milinkovic-Savic move

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to offer €50 million for the services of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Gunners are hot on the heels of Declan Rice, who looks certain to arrive at the Emirates this summer. However, the Englishman is not the only midfielder Arteta has set his sights on.

The Spanish manager saw his team lose ground in the title race in the final weeks of the recently concluded campaign. He's now determined to build a squad that can maintain the high standards throughout the season. As such, Rice alone might not be enough, which is why the north London side have now turned to Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serb has been a constant in Lazio's midfield in the last few seasons, and his consistent performances have caused a stir at the Emirates. Arsenal are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old but failed to sign him last summer. However, Milinkovic-Savic remains more open to a move this year, thanks to the Gunners’s recent rise.

The player’s contract with the Serie A side runs out in just over a year, but he's eager to taste a new challenge. The Premier League giants are now ready to bring him to the Emirates and are willing to pay good money for his services.

The north London side’s proposal will be more than the Serb’s current market value, which could prompt Lazio to let him go.

Gunners reach Romeo Lavia agreement

Romeo Lavia is edging closer to a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Romeo Lavia, according to Football Insider.

The Belgian midfielder’s future is up in the air following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League. Lavia caught the eye with the Saints but is unlikely to ply his trade in the Championship. His situation has alerted top clubs in the country, with Chelsea also eyeing him with interest.

However, with the Blues focussed on Moises Caicedo, the Gunners have moved quickly to steal a march on their rivals. They have already reached a verbal agreement with the player to bring him to the Emirates and are the favourites to lap him up this summer.

Manchester United and Liverpool also remain in the race for the 19-year-old but are trailing Arsenal in his pursuit at the moment. Southampton are likely to let him leave for £50 million.

Eddie Nketiah unsettled following Kai Havertz pursuit

Eddie Nketiah’s future at the Emirates hangs on the balance.

Eddie Nketiah is worried that Kai Havertz’s arrival could cut into his game time at the Emirates, according to The Sun.

The German forward is set to join Arsenal this summer, after the club agreed a deal with Chelsea. The move is yet to be made official but has already unsettled Nketiah. The Englishman was quite impressive last season for the Gunners, helping them deal with Gabriel Jesus’s absence due to injury.

However, he reckpns he could struggle for playing time with Havertz in the squad. The German forward is versatile enough to operate in multiple positions in attack and could be used in a variety of roles.

The situation has forced Nketiah to consider his future, with multiple clubs monitoring developments at the Emirates with interest. The player wants to secure regular football next season and is not averse to leaving the Emirates to get his wish.

West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Fulham are among clubs interested in his signature.

