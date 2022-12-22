Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plotting January move for Isco; club want Barcelona forward, and more - December 22, 2022

Arsenal are likely to be active in January as they look to sustain their siege on the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta’s wards are atop the league, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are plotting a move for Isco in January. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has said that the north London giants have set their sights on a Barcelona forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 22, 2022:

Arsenal plotting January move for Isco

Isco could be on his way to the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Isco in January, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Spanish playmaker left Real Madrid this summer on a Bosman move to join Sevilla. However, his time at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium is reportedly coming to an unceremonious end.

Recent reports have suggested that the player has failed to convince Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli, and his contract is being mutually terminated. So he could leave in January on a free transfer.

Player’s camp already exploring all the options in Spain and England in order to find new solution. It’s open race. Isco, now immediately available as free agent as contract has been terminated with Sevilla by mutual consent.Player’s camp already exploring all the options in Spain and England in order to find new solution. It’s open race. Isco, now immediately available as free agent as contract has been terminated with Sevilla by mutual consent. 🔴🇪🇸 #transfersPlayer’s camp already exploring all the options in Spain and England in order to find new solution. It’s open race. https://t.co/ehDnakg1m8

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on developments and are eager to pounce on Isco once he becomes available. Arteta is open to adding more creativity to his ranks, and the 30-year-old’s experience could be vital to the team’s quest for silverware.

Isco also has a lot of football left in him, so securing him on a free transfer would be a big boost for Arsenal. However, the north London side could face competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Juventus for Isco’s signature.

Gunners want Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Ferran Torres, according to Dean Jones. The Spanish forward has been in decent form since moving to Barcelona at the start of this year.

This season, the 22-year-old has registered five goals and an assist in 18 games across competitions for the Blaugrana. Arteta has been impressed with the player’s recent rise and wants to bring him to the Emirates.

Jack Lovell @afcjackvids Arsenal 'consider move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres' as Mikel Arteta targets a January replacement for injured star Gabriel Jesus, with the LaLiga giants 'ready to sanction sale' just 12 months after signing him for £55m from Man City. ( @DailyMail ) #AFC #ESP Arsenal 'consider move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres' as Mikel Arteta targets a January replacement for injured star Gabriel Jesus, with the LaLiga giants 'ready to sanction sale' just 12 months after signing him for £55m from Man City. 🚨 Arsenal 'consider move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres' as Mikel Arteta targets a January replacement for injured star Gabriel Jesus, with the LaLiga giants 'ready to sanction sale' just 12 months after signing him for £55m from Man City. 🇪🇸🔴 ( @DailyMail ) #AFC #ESP https://t.co/GlW8wqnYzM

The Spanish manager is looking at reinforcements to his frontline following the recent injury to Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners are now considering Torres as an option.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the north London side are optimistic about securing the player’s signature.

“They really like Ferran Torres, and they clearly believe he might become available because they inquired about him in the summer as well. So, if they’re sniffing around him again now, they sense that something’s up,” said Jones.

Torres scored twice in four games for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where La Furia Roja lost to Morocco in the Round of 16.

Arsenal could sign Mykhaylo Mudryk for €60-65 million, says Ben Jacobs

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

The Gunners could sign Mykhaylo Mudryk for close to half of the reported fee, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Ukrainian winger is a transfer priority for Arteta in January. The Spanish manager is embroiled in a title chase this season and is planning to add more bite to his attack in the winter.

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff Mykhaylo Mudryk prefers Arsenal move. There were contacts, but no official bid yet.



#afc Mykhaylo Mudryk prefers Arsenal move. There were contacts, but no official bid yet. 🚨Mykhaylo Mudryk prefers Arsenal move. There were contacts, but no official bid yet.#afc 🔴 https://t.co/VQZrDZ1Dqf

Mudryk has emerged as an option, with his performances for Shakhtar Donetsk turning heads at the Emirates. Recent reports have suggested that the 21-year-old could cost around €100 million.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs suggested that the Gunners could sign Mudryk for around €60-65 million.

“They’ve never had a history of paying above the odds, and they’ve never had a history of panic buying, so it’s now about whether they can agree a fee with Shakhtar. Sources are saying privately that fee will be €60-65million if Arsenal get their way at the top end,” said Jacobs.

He added:

“Arsenal’s starting point will be even lower than that as well, and the way forward, as ever with these kinds of deals, will be around the structure. Arsenal are definitely not going to put down anywhere close to €100million, but what they might do is put down €50-60million with some gettable add-ons and even potentially a sell-on percentage to Shakhtar should they eventually let him go elsewhere.”

The 21-year-old has appeared 18 times for the Ukrainian side this season, amassing ten goals and eight assists across competitions.

