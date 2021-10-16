Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plotting January move for Juventus star; club renew interest in English full-back, and more - 16th October 2021

Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Monday night, hoping to return to winning ways. The Gunners could only manage a goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break.

Meanwhile, off the field, Arsenal are planning to move for a French midfielder, who plays for Juventus, in January. Elsewhere, the Gunners have reignited their interest in an English full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 16th October 2021

Arsenal plotting January move for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot

Arsenal are plotting a move for Adrien Rabiot in January.

Arsenal are plotting a move for Adrien Rabiot in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Gunners are closely monitoring the Frenchman's situation in Turin. Rabiot's current deal with Juventus expires in the summer of 2023, but the Bianconeri are likely to offload him next year. The Frenchman is not part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans, so the Serie A giants could let him leave for a suitable offer.

Arsenal are looking to continue their strategy of raiding top clubs in Europe for talents who are surplus to requirements. The Gunners want a decent partner for Thomas Partey in midfield, and have turned their attention to Rabiot.

Mikel Arteta believes the Frenchman would suit his tactics and find success in the Premier League. The Spaniard is eager to bring Rabiot to the Emirates, either in January or next summer.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Arsenal have registered interest in 26-year-old Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with a January move reportedly in the sights.(fichajes) Arsenal have registered interest in 26-year-old Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with a January move reportedly in the sights.(fichajes)

The former PSG star has a wealth of experience, and is also immensely talented. Arsenal could do with a player of his calibre in their squad, despite his recent slump.

Rabiot has struggled to impress at Juventus, and his penchant of blowing hot and cold has pushed him down the pecking order. However, the Gunners are not deterred by his recent lack of form, and believe he has the ingredients to succeed at the Emirates.

Gunners renew interest in Brighton's Max Aarons

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Max Aarons.

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Max Aarons, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Gunners are looking to add an attacking right-back to their roster next year, and have zeroed in on the Norwich City star. The 21-year-old was linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Mikel Arteta wants an offensive right-back at Arsenal and has reportedly set his sights on Max Aarons, who might leave Norwich City next summer.( Fichajes) Mikel Arteta wants an offensive right-back at Arsenal and has reportedly set his sights on Max Aarons, who might leave Norwich City next summer.( Fichajes)

Arsenal brought in Takehiro Tomiyasu over the summer to bolster their right-back option. The Japan international has hit the ground running at the Emirates. While he has been solid at the back, Tomiyasu has been short of adventure up front.

The Gunners have lacked penetration through the right side, so Arteta wants to address that by bringing in Aarons. The Englishman was valued at £25 million this summer, but could be available for a cut-price deal next year.

Arsenal planning to return for Tariq Lamptey

Arsenal are planning to return for Tariq Lamptey next year.

Also Read

Arsenal are planning to return for Tariq Lamptey next year, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Gunners have already signed Ben White from the Seagulls this year, but are looking to return next summer for Lamptey. The Englishman has been on Mikel Arteta's books for a while now.

Arsenal are enticed by Lamptey's attacking desire and blistering pace. The Gunners want a right-back who would offer more in the final third, and have their sights on the 21-year-old.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Bhargav