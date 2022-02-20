Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plotting move for Fabian Ruiz; club face competition from Everton for Cody Gakpo, and more - 20 February 2022

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League. Goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka helped the north London side stay on track in the battle for the top four. They are currently only a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are plotting a move for Fabian Ruiz. Elsewhere, the north London side face competition from Everton for Cody Gakpo.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 20th February 2022:

Arsenal plotting move for Fabian Ruiz

Arsenal are planning a summer move for Fabian Ruiz.

Arsenal are planning a summer move for Fabian Ruiz, according to The Mirror. The Spaniard has earned rave reviews for his consistent performances with Napoli. That has caught the attention of the Gunners, who are among several clubs vying for his signature.

Fabian has been an integral part of Gli Azzurri’s starting XI since arriving in 2018. The 25-year-old has made over 150 appearances for the Serie A side across competitions, scoring 20 goals. He has already scored five times this season from 25 appearances, drawing the attention of the Gunners.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of his compatriot, and believes Fabian has the qualities to succeed at the Emirates. The Premier League side are set to bid adieu to Mohamed Elneny at the end of the season. Ainsley Maitland Niles is currently on loan with AS Roma, who will likely sign him permanently. Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka’s future also hangs in the balance.

Arteta is hoping that Fabian’s arrival could help streamline his squad. The 25-year-old is currently contracted with Napoli till the summer of 2023. The Serie A side want to tie him down to a new deal, but the Spaniard is eager to leave. Arsenal have already taken the first steps to secure his services.

The north London side have been in touch with Fabian’s entourage to chalk out a move. Napoli could cash in on him this summer if he continues to stall an extension. The Serie A side are expected to demand around £16 million, excluding add-ons, for their star. The price tag should suit the Gunners, who wouldn’t mind fulfilling the player’s desire for a four-year deal.

However, the 25-year-old is also wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid. So the Gunners could have a battle on hand to get their man this summer.

Gunners face competition from Everton for Cody Gakpo

Arsenal will have to ward off interest from Everton to secure the services of Cody Gakpo.

Arsenal will have to ward off interest from Everton to secure the services of Cody Gakpo, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The PSG Eindhoven star is expected to leave this summer. The Dutch winger has been on fire this season, scoring 13 times and setting up as many from 32 games across competitions. The Gunners are hoping to add him to their roster.

Arteta is eager to shore up his attack this year, and Gakpo has been added to the Spaniard’s wish list. However, the north London side are expected to face competition from the Toffees for the Dutchman’s services.

Apart from the Premier League duo, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich also have their eyes on Gakpo.

Mikel Arteta opens up on top-four battle

Mikel Arteta refused to indulge in talks of a top-four battle, saying there was a long way to go. The win over Brentford on Saturday helped the Gunners edge closer to their quest to secure Champions League football next season.

However, speaking after the game, Arteta remained wary of looking too far ahead.

“There is a long way to go. But we are a little bit closer today because we won our game. It is what we have to do. You can see with the results how tough it is to win in this league,” said Arteta.

“So we need to go on Thursday again, prepare very well; against Wolves it is going to be a really difficult match. We need to perform well to win and play better and better and better; that’s the aim. We cannot look too far. Things change very quickly. It’s really difficult to win matches in this league,” continued Arteta.

Arsenal will hope to break into the top four by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday.

