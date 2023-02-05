Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners prepare for Marco Asensio talks; Moises Caicedo backed to move this summer, and more - February 5, 2023

Arsenal remain atop the Premier League despite their shock defeat at Everton on Saturday (February 4). Mikel Arteta’s team will next face Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (February 11).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are preparing to talk to Marco Asensio’s agent regarding a possible move this summer. Elsewhere, transfer expect Fabrizio Romano has backed Moises Caicedo to be on the move this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 5, 2023:

Arsenal prepare for Marco Asensio talks

Marco Asensio has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are preparing to sit down with Marco Asensio’s agent to discuss a possible move this summer, according to The Mirror. The 27-year-old is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. The La Liga giants want the player to stay, but the 26-year-old is exploring his options.

Asensio has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti this season and is no longer guaranteed a regular place in the starting XI. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Spaniard and have had their eyes on the player for a while. Arteta is a fan of the player and wants to see him at the Emirates.

The player’s agent is set to arrive in London this week to hold talks with Arsenal regarding a possible move. Asensio has seen more action in recent weeks and is not averse to staying at the Santiago Bernabeu if he's provided assurances of regular football. While Los Blancos are yet to promise him more minutes of action, his playing time will certainly improve with a move to the Emirates.

Asensio has appeared 25 times across competitions this season for Real Madrid, scoring four goals and setting up five.

Moises Caicedo backed to move this summer

Moises Caicedo was close to leaving the Amex in January.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Moises Caicedo will leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

The Ecuadorian was heavily courted by Arsenal in January, with Arteta eager to add the 21-year-old to his roster. However, they failed in their efforts to convince the Seagulls to part ways with their prized asset, and the player remained at the Amex.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as relayed by TBR Football, Romano tipped Caicedo to join a top club at the end of the season. Romano also named Chelsea and Liverpool, along with the Gunners, as possible destinations for the Ecuadorian:

“Caicedo will complete the season with Brighton. But the expectation of those close to the club and to the player is at the end, Caicedo, in the summer, will have his top club move. This is the feeling. This is the expectation. Caicedo remains on the list of Arsenal but also Chelsea and Liverpool,” said Romano.

He added:

“Caicedo will probably get his top club move in the summer. This is the expectation of those around the player.”

Caicedo has appeared 22 times across competitions for Brighton this season, registering a goal and an assist.

Paul Merson believes Jorginho could leave at end of season

Jorginho moved to the Emirates last month.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson reckons Jorginho could leave the Emirates at the end of the season. The Gunners signed Jorginho on transfer deadline day in January to provide cover in midfield.

The Italian was surplus to requirements at Chelsea but could be crucial to Arteta’s siege on the Premier League in the second half of the season.

Squawka @Squawka Jorginho misplaced more passes in his 31 minutes against Everton (6) than Thomas Partey did during his 59 minutes on the pitch (5).



◎ Partey: 64/69 completed

◉ Jorginho: 25/31 completed



A baptism of fire. 🥵 Jorginho misplaced more passes in his 31 minutes against Everton (6) than Thomas Partey did during his 59 minutes on the pitch (5).◎ Partey: 64/69 completed◉ Jorginho: 25/31 completedA baptism of fire. 🥵

Speaking to Sky Sports, as cited by HITC, Merson also praised his former club’s decision to sign Jorginho.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he is not at Arsenal next season, I wouldn’t. But for £12 million, you have to take him for the next six months to get you over the line. I think it is a phenomenal signing, I really do. I really do,” said Merson.

Jorginho earned his debut against Everton, coming off the bench after the break.

