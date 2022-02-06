Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners prepare special incentive for Gabriel Martinelli; club face Alexander Isak blow, and more - 6 February 2022

Arsenal are preparing for an eventful summer. The north London side oversaw a mass exodus in January, but failed to bring in any new players.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are preparing a special incentive for Gabriel Martinelli. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester United have joined the race for Alexander Isak.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 6th February 2022:

Arsenal prepare special incentive for Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal are planning to hand Gabriel Martinelli the coveted No. 14 shirt.

Arsenal are planning to hand Gabriel Martinelli the coveted No. 14 shirt to convince him to stay, according to Football London via The Mirror. The Brazilian is under contract with the north London side till 2024, and is generating interest from clubs around Europe.

The 20-year-old joined the Gunners in 2019, but took some time to settle in. Injuries hampered his development at the Emirates, but Martinelli has come into his own this campaign. The Brazilian has four goals from 21 appearances so far, impressing manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard is in a troubled situation with his strikers. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club in January, joining Barcelona on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are in the final six months of their contracts. Both are expected to depart the Emirates at the end of the season. Arteta's search for a new number nine ended in frustration last month.

The Spaniard has now turned to Martinelli to address the issue until a permanent solution is found in the summer. Recent reports suggest Arsenal are planning to deploy the Brazilian as a centre-forward in the coming days. The 21-year-old has been used in an attacking role on the left flank so far, but prefers to operate through the middle.

The Brazilian has also spoken of his desire to wear the fabled No. 14 shirt, previously worn by Aubameyang. Martinelli is earning rave reviews with his recent performances, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp one of his ardent admirers. The Gunners hope to keep hold of Martinelli by offering him the shirt of his choice, now that it is available.

Gunners face Alexander Isak blow

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Alexander Isak. According to The Express via Sunday Mirror, Chelsea and Manchester United have entered the race for the Sweden international.

The north London side are planning to take the 21-year-old Real Sociedad striker to the Emirates to address their attacking woes. However, the Gunners are unwilling to pay his £75 million release clause.

Interestingly, the Blues want to target the Swede as a replacement for the faltering Romelu Lukaku. The Red Devils, meanwhile, want Isak if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave the club this summer.

Arteta will need to secure Champions League football next season to stay in the race for Isak. Meanwhile, the young Swede has scored just four league goals this season.

Mark Lawrenson opens up on Arsenal's top-four chances

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal could miss out on a top-four finish this season. The north London side are currently sixth in the Premier League table. However, they are just two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, and have a game in hand.

Speaking in a recent interview, Lawrenson said that the Gunners lack mental strength.

“There was an opportunity there for Arsenal, but even without the January transfer window, you look at Arsenal, and after a while, you go same old Arsenal. They’ll win a few games, go unbeaten for seven or eight games, and then go get turned over by somebody,” said Lawrenson.

“I just don’t think there’s great mental strength in that team, and I think in there lies the problem. There’s a lot of ability, but they keep having a hiccup, and if you want to finish fourth in this league, then you can’t afford to do that,” said Lawrenson.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners can secure a top-four finish to return to the Champions League for the first time in six years.

