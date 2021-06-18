Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners prepare improved bid for English defender, club confident of securing Premier League ace for £60m and more - 18th June 2021

Arsenal have a huge summer ahead of them as manager Mikel Arteta aims to get the club back into the top four of the Premier League. The Spaniard is targeting multiple players in a bid to strengthen the team before the new season.

Arteta is on the lookout for a central defender to replace David Luiz, as well as a midfielder to add creativity to the team.

Arsenal will be without European football next season after finishing eighth in the league. Thus, Arteta’s main goal would be to get the Gunners back into contention for a Champions League spot, and this summer represents the perfect opportunity to work towards that.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Arsenal transfer news from 18th June 2021.

Arsenal preparing second bid for Ben White

Arsenal are preparing a second bid for England defender Ben White, according to The Mirror via Football London. The Gunners submitted an opening offer of £40m, which was rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, Arteta is determined to get his man and has instructed the club to make the transfer happen.

🚨 Arsenal will imminently submit a second bid worth £45m for Brighton’s Ben White. Reports @ChrisWheatley_ and @kayakaynak97. https://t.co/ibfRrRbdcS — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) June 17, 2021

Thus, the club are preparing an improved offer for White, which is expected to be around £45m. The 23-year-old impressed for the Seagulls in a back-three last season and is currently with the England squad at Euro 2020.

White, who is capable of operating at right-back and in midfield, is also being tracked by Real Madrid. Brighton value the player at £50m, but the Gunners are hoping to reach a compromise soon.

Arsenal confident of signing James Maddison for £60m

Arsenal are confident of securing the services of Leicester City's James Maddison for £60m, according to reports. The Gunners are desperately looking to add creativity to their squad this summer.

With Martin Odegaard unlikely to return to the Emirates next season, the Premier League giants have turned their attentions to Maddison.

Arsenal will make a bid for the Leicester City midfielder soon. The player is keen on a move to Arsenal.#AFC — TheAFCRegister (@TheAFCRegister) June 17, 2021

The Foxes rejected a £70m bid for Maddison last summer and with the Englishman’s contract running until 2024, he is expected to cost a fortune. Arsenal, however, remain optimistic about securing his signature.

Maddison’s arrival is also expected to help in the development of 20-year-old Emile Smith Rowe, who had a breakout season in 2020-21.

Gunners accelerate pursuit of French midfielder

Arsenal have accelerated their pursuit of French sensation Eduardo Camavinga, according to The Hard Tackle via Le10Sport. The Rennes midfielder made 35 appearances last season, registering one goal and two assists. Camavinga is being monitored by top clubs around Europe, including Real Madrid.

However, Rennes have reportedly set a June 28 deadline for any interested clubs to submit an offer for the 18-year-old.

Arsenal are aware that the player’s current deal expires next summer and there could be a bidding war for his services. As such, the north London club want to beat the competition and secure his services in the current transfer window.

