Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing £75 million Moises Caicedo offer; Bukayo Saka backed to stay, and more - January 31, 2023

Arsenal will face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (February 6) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team remain the favourites for the league and are leading the title race after 19 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are preparing to submit a new £75 million offer for Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has backed Bukayo Saka to extend his stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 31, 2023:

Arsenal preparing £75 million Moises Caicedo offer

Moises Caicedo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are preparing an improved offer for Moises Caicedo, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners have already seen their second offer of £65 million plus £5 million in add-ons rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. However, Arteta remains determined to get his man this window as he aims to continue his fight for the Premier League.

Charlie Haffenden @JournoHaff Arsenal are indeed set to submit a third bid for Moises Caicedo on



He is not for sale and will remain with the Seagulls beyond the deadline. The summer? A different story. But now, he stays. #BHAFC Arsenal are indeed set to submit a third bid for Moises Caicedo on #DeadlineDay , but they will face the exact same response from Brighton.He is not for sale and will remain with the Seagulls beyond the deadline. The summer? A different story. But now, he stays. #AFC 🚨 Arsenal are indeed set to submit a third bid for Moises Caicedo on #DeadlineDay, but they will face the exact same response from Brighton. He is not for sale and will remain with the Seagulls beyond the deadline. The summer? A different story. But now, he stays. #AFC #BHAFC https://t.co/nNUy4rQCoW

The north London side are now working on a third offer, believed to be in the region of £70 million plus £5 million in performance based incentives.

The Seagulls, though, are unlikely to budge from their £80 million valuation of the Ecuadorian. The 21-year-old has registered one goal and assist in 21 games across competitions this season for Brighton.

Bukayo Saka backed to stay

Bukayo Saka is expected to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

Ben Jacobs reckons Bukayo Saka will extend his stay at the Emirates. The English forward is in the final 18 months of his contract with Arsenal, and the two parties are locked in talks regarding an extension. The 21-year-old has continued his impressive rise this season, generating interest from potential suitors.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Saka wants to stay at the club.

"Saka loves Arsenal, and the team are flying right now, so the only thought at the moment is about staying at Arsenal, and the talks are progressing. His relationship with Mikel Arteta is really important – it’s more than just a player and manager relationship; they have a very personal relationship, and the club culture has really helped in getting buy-in from Saka to agree a new deal," wrote Jacobs.

Scouted Football @scoutedftbl Which under-23 players have the most shot-creating actions in the top-five European leagues this season? Bukayo Saka leads the way, closely followed by Lorient's Le Fée, and the names beneath them are no surprise. Which under-23 players have the most shot-creating actions in the top-five European leagues this season? Bukayo Saka leads the way, closely followed by Lorient's Le Fée, and the names beneath them are no surprise. https://t.co/XJA8C8Lqms

The journalist, though, added that Saka wants a contract that justifies his recent form.

"The complication is not about a desire on Saka’s part to leave, because he absolutely wants to sign at Arsenal, but he expects his form and progression to get improved terms that match that level of standard, and this can take time sometimes," wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs also mentioned that Manchester City have their eyes on the Englishman, but admitted that a move is unlikely right now.

"So it’s a business consideration for Arsenal, but things are heading in the right direction, and the full expectation is that Saka will stay at Arsenal," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"The only fear is in the longer term – Manchester City, for example, really like him; they’ve monitored him, but it’s a long-term thing because even they don’t think he’s going to be moving in the short term. There’s generally a feeling within the industry that Saka is untouchable in the short term."

The 21-year-old has amassed eight goals and seven assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

Norwich City secure loan move for Marquinhos

Marquinhos has moved to Norwich City on loan.

Norwich City have signed Marquinhos on loan for the rest of the season, the Gunners have confirmed.

The Brazilian moved to the Emirates last summer but has struggled to break into the first team. The blistering form of Arteta's forwards has kept the 19-year-old away from the starting XI, and he's eager to play regularly.

Arsenal @Arsenal All the best for the rest of the season, Marquinhos All the best for the rest of the season, Marquinhos 👊

The Canaries have now secured him on a temporary move, and Marquinhos is expected to play regularly at Carrow Road. Norwich are sixth in the Championship after 28 games, and the Brazilian would be a stellar addition to David Wagner’s team. Marquinhos has appeared 11 times across competitions for Arsenal this season, including the youth side, registering five goals and three assists.

Poll : 0 votes