Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing January move for Thomas Partey replacement; Serie A giants preparing 3-year deal for French star, and more - 22nd October 2021

Arsenal will be eager to make it six games without defeat when they welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates on Friday. The Gunners secured a last-ditch draw against Crystal Palace in their previous game, while Villa were undone by a Wolverhampton Wanderers comeback.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing to make a move for a Malian midfielder in January. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are willing to offer a three-year deal to a Gunners outcast.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 22nd October 2021.

Arsenal preparing January move for Yves Bissouma

Arsenal are planning a move for Yves Bissouma in January.

The Gunners believe the Mali international would be a perfect replacement for Thomas Partey, whose struggles at the Emirates show no signs of receding. Mikel Arteta is losing his patience with the Ghanaian, and wants to bring in Bissouma to shore up his midfield.

Partey was one of the stars of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side before he joined Arsenal last summer. However, the Ghanaian has so far failed to replicate that form for the Gunners. Injuries have played spoilsport as Partey has struggled to have an impact at the Emirates. So the north London side have turned their attention towards Bissouma.

The Mali international has been in superb form for Brighton & Hove Albion, and could be a great fit for the role at Arsenal. Bissouma already looks like an upgrade on the disappointing Partey, and also has experience in the Premier League. The Gunners are reluctant to wait until next summer, as Bissouma is wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool. He is expected to cost around €40 million.

Inter Milan preparing three-year deal for Alexandre Lacazette

Inter Milan are ready to offer Alexandre Lacazette a three-year deal to make him move to the San Siro.

The Frenchman's current deal with Arsenal expires at the end of this season, and he is likely to leave the Emirates next year. Lacazette is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans, but will not be short of suitors if he leaves.

The Nerazzurri are eager to secure the Frenchman's services, and are willing to offer him a three-year contract worth €4.5 million per year.

Pundits identify Mikel Arteta successor at Arsenal

Trevor Sinclair and Darren Bent believe Patrick Viera would be a good fit at Arsenal.

Trevor Sinclair and Darren Bent believe Patrick Viera would be a good fit at Arsenal. Speaking on TalkSPORT, as relayed by Just Arsenal, both predicted that Vieira could take charge at the Emirates someday.

"Is there almost like an invisible energy now wanting Vieira at the football club? I know he wants to do well for Palace, but his DNA is Arsenal Football Club. I kind of feel something's going on – maybe not for a year or a year-and-a-half, but I think Vieira (will) end up as Arsenal manager," said Sinclair.

🗣 Patrick Vieira: "I'll always love this football club, the fans. I'll always be an Arsenal fan."

“From when Patrick was there last time to now, I’m sure he can’t believe the drop off. Yeah, I think at some point he ends up at Arsenal as manager. 100 per cent,” added Bent.

