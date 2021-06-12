Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing move for England star, club interested in €30m La Liga ace and more - 12th June 2021

Arsenal are preparing to make changes to their squad before the start of the new season. New players are likely to arrive, while some are expected to leave. The Gunners are also working on extending the contracts of a few of their current stars as Mikel Arteta attempts to reshuffle his squad over the summer. Granit Xhakha and Hector Bellerin are among the players likely to leave, but they could be joined by a few others in the next two months.

Arsenal will need replacements for their outgoing players and are already linked to several players at the moment. The Gunners will not be involved in Europe next season for the first time in more than two decades, which could affect their business in the summer.

On that note, let’s look at the top Arsenal transfer news from 12th June 2021.

Arsenal preparing move for England star

Ben White

Arsenal are preparing to move for England defender Ben White, according to The Athletic. The Brighton & Hove Albion star has been in fine form in recent months and was included in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad as a replacement for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Gunners have not contacted the Seagulls for the player yet, but are likely to do so soon.

🚨 Arsenal are believed to be preparing a bid for #BHAFC defender Ben White.



📝 @David_Ornstein from The Athletic is reporting that a fee between £40-£50 million will be offered to Brighton.



👊 White is under contract at The AMEX until 2024. pic.twitter.com/R71eAYjO2J — Seagulls Central (@SeagullsCentral) June 11, 2021

The Englishman’s current contract expires in 2024, but he could be available for £40m-£50m. Arteta wants a right-sided center back this summer and was initially tracking Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. However, pricing the Frenchman away from the La Liga side is unlikely to be easy and hence the Spaniard has turned his attention to White. Arsenal are not the only club interested in the Englishman, but the Gunners have a good chance of securing the services of the player this summer.

The Gunners are interested in La Liga ace

Guido Rodriguez

Arsenal are interested in Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, according to TBR Football via La Razon. The Gunners are likely to start negotiations with the La Liga side to secure the player’s services soon. Arteta raided the Spanish league last season to secure Thomas Partey on deadline day, but the Ghanaian has failed to live up to expectations.

🚨 | Arsenal is interested in Guido Rodriguez. Real Betis is happy with a deal worth €30 million. #AFC #RealBetis (🌗) pic.twitter.com/sSQyv6NFGg — Football Transfers (@Transferzone00) June 11, 2021

The Spaniard now views Rodriguez as the ideal alternative to Partey and the club have scouted the player for a few months. Arsenal could face competition for the player’s services as it is believed at least two other clubs hold an interest in him. The 27-year-old has a release clause of €80m, however, Real Betis will reportedly allow him to leave for €30m.

Arsenal in race for Brighton & Hove goalkeeper

Mat Ryan

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are interested in Brighton & Hove goalkeeper Mat Ryan. The Australian joined Mikel Arteta’s side on loan in January year and has managed to make three appearances in the league for the Gunners. With his current contract with Brighton expiring next year, Ryan is expected to leave the Seagulls this summer.

The 29-year-old is wanted by clubs in Spain and France as well and is eager to get his career back on track after falling out of favor at Brighton.

