Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing Mykhaylo Mudryk bid; club urged to sign Morocco star, and more - December 16, 2022

Arsenal are sitting comfortably atop the Premier League after 14 games, five points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City in second.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that the north London side are preparing to submit a bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk. Elsewhere, former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour has advised the club to sign a Moroccan star who impressed at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 16, 2022:

Arsenal preparing Mykhaylo Mudryk bid

Mykhaylo Mudryk is edging closer to the Emirates.

Arsenal are likely to submit an offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk soon, according to Dean Jones.

The Ukrainian winger is a target for Arteta this January. The Spanish manager is planning to upgrade his attack to fuel their quest for their first Premier League title in nearly two decades. Arteta wants Mudryk to come in at the turn of the year.

The Gunners have targeted talented young players under Arteta, and Mudryk certainly fits the bill. The north London side have been linked with the 21-year-old since the summer and could finally land their man this winter.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc 🗞️| €60m with €15m in add-ons (likely) is reportedly viewed as the starting point in the discussions between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Gunners “feel a package is close,” reports @stevek9KS1TV 🗞️| €60m with €15m in add-ons (likely) is reportedly viewed as the starting point in the discussions between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Gunners “feel a package is close,” reports @stevek9KS1TV #afc https://t.co/jsug4ghF3w

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones backed Arsenal to do everything they can to get the deal over the line.

"I know the avenues of getting this done are already very open, so I think we’ll see a bid soon, to be honest. I think Arsenal will go ahead with this, and try to get it done if it’s absolutely everything they are aiming for and a player of this type," said Jones.

Mudryk has appeared 18 times for Shakhtar Donetsk across competitions this season, amassing ten goals and eight assists.

Ray Parlour urges Gunners to sign Azzedine Ounahi

Azzedine Ounahi (left) impressed in Qatar.

Ray Parlour has advised the Gunners to sign Azzedine Ounahi. The Moroccan international burst onto the scene at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22-year-old was one of the key players for the Atlas Lions, helping them reach the semifinals. Despite coming up short against France on Wednesday, Ounahi gave a good account of himself.

B/R Football @brfootball Azzedine Ounahi played in France’s third tier less than two years ago. He’s now at Angers, who are bottom of Ligue 1. He made his senior Morocco debut in January.



He lit up the midfield in wins vs. Belgium, Spain and Portugal.



Now the 22-year-old is in a World Cup semifinal 🤩 Azzedine Ounahi played in France’s third tier less than two years ago. He’s now at Angers, who are bottom of Ligue 1. He made his senior Morocco debut in January.He lit up the midfield in wins vs. Belgium, Spain and Portugal.Now the 22-year-old is in a World Cup semifinal 🤩 https://t.co/PaDr63UbxH

The Moroccan is already being linked with a move away from Angers. Leicester City have been linked with the 22-year-old, who is expected to cost around £40 million.

Speaking after the semifinal defeat to Les Bleus, Parlour lavished praise on Ounahi.

“(He’s) different class. (I’d) definitely (take him at Arsenal). I think with that performance, and from what I’ve seen of him at this tournament. He’s not fazed by a big game, which it is for your country," said Parlour.

He added:

“He’s so comfortable; he’s always on the half-turn and always looking to probe and get balls in behind the full-backs. But I think it was a really good performance.”

The 22-year-old has appeared 14 times for Angers this season.

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur competition for Isco

Isco is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Isco's signature, according to The Sun.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Spanish midfielder, who left Real Madrid to join Sevilla this summer. However, his time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium could come to an abrupt end within six months of arrival.

The 30-year-old has been a first-team regular this season for the La Liga side, but his future is up in the air. Arteta is planning to take the player to the Emirates, having missed out on him previously. The north London side remain eager to add more creativity to their ranks, and Isco appears tailor-made for the role.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Prem rivals on red alert as ‘Sevilla look to AXE Isco just six months after Real Madrid transfer’ thesun.co.uk/sport/20759377… Prem rivals on red alert as ‘Sevilla look to AXE Isco just six months after Real Madrid transfer’ thesun.co.uk/sport/20759377…

The Spaniard could also be open for a new adventure after spending his entire career in Spain. However, Arteta's team face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Isco's services. Spurs are looking to spice things up in midfield and have their eyes on the midfielder.

