Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing player-plus-cash offer for Serie A star, club eyeing move for former Barcelona ace, and more - 29th July 2021

Arsenal are preparing for massive changes to their squad this summer after two back-to-back finishes in eighth place in the league. The Gunners will miss out on European football next season for the first time in over two decades and Mikel Arteta is eager to make amends.

The Spaniard is aware that his team needs reinforcements over the summer to reach the summit once again. Arsenal are eager to bolster their attack are also looking for additions to the full-back position.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 29 July 2021.

Arsenal preparing player-plus-cash offer for Serie A star

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal are preparing a player-plus-cash offer for Lautaro Martinez, according to Football Insider. The Gunners want an upgrade on their current crop of attackers and view the Argentinean as the perfect man to lead their attack. Martinez has been in blistering form for Inter Milan of late and has managed 19 goals and 11 assists from 48 games in all competitions last season.

The Nerazzurri want £75m for their star man. However, since the Premier League giants cannot match that offer, they are willing to include Hector Bellerin as a part of a player-plus-cash deal.

According to @SportsPeteO, #Arsenal are ready to offer Hector Bellerin to Inter Milan in part-exchange in any potential deal for Lautaro Martinez. pic.twitter.com/pCcirL1Q2k — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) July 28, 2021

Inter Milan are under financial constraints and have already offloaded Achraf Hakimi this summer. Bellerin could be a stellar replacement for the Moroccan and Arsenal are hoping the Spaniard’s inclusion in the offer will convince the Serie A giants to part with Martinez. The Gunners value their right-back at £30m and it is a deal that could suit all parties involved.

Gunners eyeing move for former Barcelona star

Aleix Vidal

Arsenal are planning to sign Aleix Vidal on a free transfer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The former Barcelona star was once touted as a replacement for Dani Alves at Camp Nou.

However, Vidal failed to live up to expectations and moved back to Sevilla in 2018. The right-back has been released by the La Liga side this summer after the expiration of his contract and the Gunners are planning to lap him up for free.

While Vidal might not be a like-for-like replacement for Hector Bellerin, Arteta could use the Spaniard as a utility player to add depth to his squad. Vidal can play on the right-wing as well and Arsenal could benefit from his versatility.

Arsenal star wants to stay at Emirates and fight for his place

Cedric Soares

Cedric Soares is determined to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place, according to Caught Offside. The Portuguese full-back has been linked with a move away from the Emirates, with Fenerbahce interested in securing his services. However, Cedric remains eager to prove his worth to the Gunners and will stay at the club.

Cedric Soares to Fenerbahce rumours: I’m told the Portuguese defender is determined to fight for his place at Arsenal. 🇵🇹



No offers on the table as of today. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 28, 2021

With Hector Bellerin eager to leave Arsenal this summer, the Gunners might prefer to hold on to the Portuguese. Soares has also been impressive in the pre-season and his ability to play on either flank could be a bonus for Mikel Arteta.

