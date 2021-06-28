Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners preparing to sell four stars, the club receives a boost in pursuit of Leicester City ace, and more - 28th June 2021

Arsenal are planning a squad overhaul to address the disappointments of the 2020/21 season. The Gunners underachieved as gaps were exposed in several areas of their squad which need to be plugged in this summer. Mikel Arteta is also expected to offload a few of the current players who are no longer a part of his plans.

Arsenal are hoping that streamlining their squad and adding the right mix of players from the transfer market could propel them into the top four of the Premier League. The Gunners finished in eighth place in the league table last season and are desperate to bounce back in the upcoming campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 28 June 2021.

Arsenal preparing to sell four stars

Granit Xhaka

Arsenal are preparing to sell four players, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are yet to make a signing this summer but are already in negotiations to bring in reinforcements. However, the Premier League giants are looking to offload a few of their current players before they complete their signings.

Arsenal now working to sell players, then... new signings soon. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Guendouzi wants to join OM, Xhaka deal with AS Roma at final stages. Price tag around €20m for Bellerin, same for Torreira [not advanced with Lazio].



Camavinga-Arsenal: there’s nothing, not even talks. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

Matteo Guendouzi spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Hertha Berlin and wants to seal a move to Marseille this summer. The Frenchman’s current contract expires in a year and Arsenal might prefer to sell him now to avoid losing him for free next year.

Granit Xhaka is very close to a move to AS Roma and the deal is set to be completed soon. Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira are also expected to depart the Emirates, with the Gunners valuing both players at €20m.

The Spaniard is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan on loan, with an option to buy, according to Sky Sports. The Uruguayan, however, is not in advanced talks with Lazio, contrary to earlier reports.

Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Leicester City ace

Dennis Praet

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Dennis Praet, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Gunners were interested in the player in the summer of 2019, but the Belgian opted to move to Leicester City instead. However, Praet’s career has taken a downward dive since and the player now wants to leave the King Power Stadium.

A host of departures from the current Arsenal squad are set to create space for a new central midfielder this summer. The Gunners could revive their interest in Praet, who managed to make 60 appearances over two seasons with the Foxes and scored three goals.

The 27-year-old is looking for greener pastures, with the arrival of Boubakary Soumare expected to push him further down the pecking order, and could be available for around £18m.

Arsenal interested in Benfica starlet

Nuno Tavares

Arsenal are interested in Benfica starlet Nuno Tavares, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese left-back has caught the eye with his performances with the Primeira Liga side and is versatile enough to operate on both flanks. Benfica want €15m-€17m to part with their prized asset.

After Napoli and Lazio, also Arsenal have been in contact with Nuno Tavares agents. Benfica are asking around €15/17m to sell the Portuguese left back. 🇵🇹 #AFC @DiMarzio



But after Tierney’s contract extension signed, Arsenal will calmly decide how to act on the left back. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

The Gunners have recently extended Kieran Tierney’s contract, so they are in no rush for Tavares. Apart from Arsenal, Napoli and Lazio have also been in touch with the 21-year-old’s representatives.

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy