Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners prioritising Pedro Neto move; Newcastle United want Emile Smith Rowe, and more - October 20, 2023

Arsenal are gearing up for their Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Gunners are second in the league after eight games, behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta is prioritising a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto this winter. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have set their sights on Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 20, 2023:

Arsenal prioritising Pedro Neto move

Emile Smith Rowe has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Arsenal have made Pedro Neto their priority target for the winter transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners remain in the market for attacking reinforcements in January and are long-term admirers of the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward. Brentford striker Ivan Toney, whose ban for betting ends in January, is also a target for the north London side.

However, Arteta would prefer Neto over the English striker. The Spanish manager wants a new face to share the workload with Bukayo Saka and has his sights on the Portuguese.

Neto has been in superb form this season, registering five assists and one goal in eight games across competitions. The Arsenal hierarchy has informed Arteta that they will be working on a tight budget this winter. As such, they will only be able to afford one marquee signing, and it's likely to be Neto.

Newcastle United want Emile Smith Rowe

Newcastle United are interested in Emile Smith Rowe, according to Team Talk. The English midfielder is a forgotten man at Arsenal and could be allowed to leave at the turn of the year.

The 23-year-old has managed just six appearances for the Gunners this season and is yet to start. He's frustrated by the situation and is contemplating an exit from the Emirates.

The Magpies are among the clubs offering him an escape route from the north London side. Manager Eddie Howe is in the market for a new midfielder, with Sandro Tonali facing a lengthy ban due to the Italian betting scandal.

Newcastle have identified Smith Rowe as a candidate to take Tonali's place in the team. Arsenal want £60 million for the Englishman, but few clubs would be willing to match that valuation for a player who has struggled in recent seasons.

Aaron Ramsdale opens up on recent struggles

Aaron Ramsdale has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Aaron Ramsdale has admitted that things have been tough in recent weeks. The English midfielder saw David Raya arrive on loan from Brentford this summer and take his place in Arsenal’s starting XI.

Ramsdale has played second-fiddle to the Spaniard so far, appearing six times across competitions this season. The situation has been heavily discussed in the press in recent weeks.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, the 25-year-old said that he and Raya are trying to deal with the recent media attention the best they can.

“It has been difficult. There are times where you’re doing the right thing, but it’s the wrong thing, and if you don’t do it, it’s (also) the wrong thing!

"It’s a double-edged sword. There’s a lot of attention, a lot of talk, and it’s a position where if you’re not spoken about it means you’ve done a good job!” said Ramsdale.

He continued:

“Whether it is me or David who plays, we need to be able to just focus and play, but at the same time, it’s a big headline. It’s one we’re working through as a club and one the manager puts in front of us, and we have to deal with it. That is what we are doing.”

Ramsdale’s father recently made news by hitting back at Jamie Carragher for a recent poke at the Gunners custodian. The player touched the issue and added that he's now used to the negativity from the press.

“This isn’t the first time my name has been in the press, and it has been more negative stuff, so I have drowned it out before. It doesn’t help that my dad (wades in), but he was on a golf trip with 19 other lads from the local pub!” said Ramsdale.

He concluded:

“To be honest, I wasn’t too mad at him, he didn’t say anything out of turn.

It just wasn’t helpful for the situation. He knew that. He obviously just had a few too many on the golf course! I chose three years ago (to) turn my social media off, so a lot of things slip through the (net) for me. I know there’s a lot of noise, but it doesn’t affect me.”

Raya could permanently sign for the north London side next summer if he continues to impress.