Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners propose swap deal for Serie A striker, club submit €20m bid for Lazio star, and more - 7th August 2021

Arsenal will continue their preparations for the new campaign with a visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for their final pre-season game. The Gunners have struggled for fluency, with defeats against Hibernian and Chelsea hinting that Mikel Arteta might need a few additions to his squad before the end of the month.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their frontline ahead of the new season, with Arteta unimpressed with the options at his disposal. The Gunners could also offload a few players to raise funds this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 7 August 2021.

Arsenal propose swap deal for Inter striker

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have offered two players in exchange for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, according to The Express via Pete O’Rourke. The Premier League giants have offered Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette to Inter, with neither player part of Arteta’s plans for next season.

Bellerin is eager to depart the Emirates to start afresh, while Lacazette has struggled in recent seasons and is set to be shipped out. The Gunners were hoping that both players would be of interest to the Serie A giants, especially with Inter having lost Achraf Hakimi this summer.

However, the Nerazzurri reportedly want £65m in cash for Martinez. Arsenal have already invested £50m to bring Ben White to the Emirates this summer, so the Gunners might be reluctant to pay Inter Milan’s asking fee upfront.

Martinez scored 17 goals in 38 games last season to help the Italian side win Serie A.

Gunners submit €20m bid for Lazio star

Joaquin Correa

Arsenal have submitted a €20m bid for Joaquin Correa, according to Sport Witness via Corriere Dello Sport. However, Lazio have turned down the offer as it does not match their valuation of the Argentine forward.

Correa does not feature in Maurizio Sarri’s plans and has told the club that he wants to leave. The Gunners are interested in his services, but the Serie A side want €30m to part with the attacker.

Arsenal also made a €20million (£17million) approach for Joaquin Correa which Lazio deemed ‘inadequate’. (Corrierre dello Sport) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) August 5, 2021

Arsenal are monitoring quite a few attacking players so Correa might not be a priority at the moment. As such, it is not clear if the Gunners will return with a better offer for the Argentinian.

Arsenal ace set to join Newcastle United

Joe Willock

Joe Willock was recently pictured traveling to Newcastle United to complete his move from Arsenal, according to Caught Offside. The Englishman was sensational for the Magpies during his loan spell last season.

But he does not feature in Mikel Arteta's plans and the Spaniard has decided to cash in on him this summer.

Joe Willock is currently travelling to Tyneside to complete a move to #NUFC [TalkSPORT] pic.twitter.com/ixvoPqEk82 — NUFC Gallowgate (@NUFCgallowgate) August 6, 2021

Willock is guaranteed a starting spot at St. James’ Park and perhaps that was a reason for him to agree to the move.

